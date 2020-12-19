**NOTE: Due to reporting delays by some testing labs, the number of new positive cases appears to be much higher than recent days. Today's number reflects the end of that reporting lag.
The Delaware Department of Public Health's Saturday. Dec. 19 COVID-19 summary in Delaware reflects data as of Friday, Dec. 18. Sadly, there were 4 new deaths reported – all from a review of Vital Statistics records. The deaths involved 2 individuals from Sussex County, and 1 each from New Castle and Kent counties. They ranged in age from their 70s to their 90s, and all had underlying health conditions and were also residents of long-term care facilities. Their deaths increased Delaware’s total number of COVID-related deaths to 858.
The other numbers:
• 1,044** new positive cases, bringing the overall total to 50,136. The cumulative breakdown by county: New Castle, 28,869 cases; Kent, 7,829 cases; Sussex, 13,318; county not yet known, 120.
• 22.1 percent of people who tested positive in the seven-day rolling average (up .2 percent from the previous day) and 9.5 percent of total tests were positive in the seven-day rolling average(down .2 percent from the previous day).
• 411 current hospitalizations (unchanged from the previous day and surpassing the previous high of 407 from Dec. 16 and Dec. 17), including 59 individuals in critical condition.
• 34 new hospital admissions (down 6 from the previous day).
• 2,892 people who tested negative, bringing the total to 431,889.
For more data, including breakdowns by age, sex, race/ethnicity, at the statewide, county, and, in some cases, ZIP code or census tract level: https://myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov/locations/state