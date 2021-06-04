The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reports the downward trend in COVID-19 cases continues, according to figures available as of 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021.
A total of 109,005 positive cases of COVID-19 among Delaware residents have been reported to DPH since March 11, 2020. The seven-day average of new positive cases decreased to 48.4 as of Thursday, June 3.
As of Tuesday, June 1, the seven-day average for the percentage of total tests that were positive was 2 percent, a decrease from 2.7 percent as of Tuesday, May 25. There is a two-day lag for presenting data related to percent of tests that are positive to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date that DPH receives the test result.
In addition, 51 individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Delaware, down 11 from this time last week. Five of the hospitalized persons are critically ill, down four from last week.
A total of 1,674 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. The state reported 14 additional deaths since last week’s update. The total number of individuals who have died from COVID-19 range in age from younger than 5 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 838 were female and 836 were male. A total of 832 individuals were from New Castle County, 345 were from Kent County, and 497 were from Sussex County.
DE Wins! Update
DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay contacted the first winners of the DE Wins! Raffle Prize Drawings on Thursday. Prizes were $5,000, as well as two annual passes to a Delaware State Park, and a Luxury Suite Package for the Wilmington Blue Rocks. DPH is waiting for consent paperwork to be returned by the winners before it can share names with DE Wins!. Organizers will share the names of those who have granted the state permission as they are able. Friday’s drawing for raffle prizes includes $5,000 and Firefly tickets. To find a convenient vaccine location in Delaware and be eligible for the next DE Wins! drawing, go to: de.gov/getmyvaccine.
Update on COVID-19 Variant Cases in Delaware:
To date, the Division of Public Health has identified the following COVID-19 variants in Delaware through routine surveillance of test specimens. These variants are based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) list of Variants of Concern and Variants of Interest.
Variants of Concern
Variants of Interest
Variant
Origin
# of Cases
Variant
Origin
# of Cases
B.1.1.7
United Kingdom
850
B.1.525
New York, US
2
B.1.351
South Africa
1
B.1.526
New York, US
267
B.1.427
California, US
9
B.1.526.1
New York, US
29
B.1.429
California, US
11
B.1.617.2
India
7
P.1
Brazil
37
In aggregate, the cases include 990 adults ranging in age from 18-98, as well as 223 individuals under the age of 18. A total of 920 individuals were from New Castle County, 168 were from Kent County and 125 were from Sussex County.
The Delaware Public Health Laboratory has sequenced 2,915 specimens for COVID-19 variant strains to date, including 182 within the past week.
Virus mutation is common. Public health approach and treatments are currently not any different, but as these variants may be more contagious, it is even more important that individuals who are not fully vaccinated remain vigilant and continue taking the necessary steps to avoid spreading the virus – wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid gatherings.
The science is clear, DPH officials say, that the vaccines are extremely safe and effective - and Delawareans who are fully vaccinated have significant protection from COVID-19 infection and serious illness. DPH encourages all Delawareans to get vaccinated - de.gov/getmyvaccine.
For more information regarding CDC variant classifications, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/variant-surveillance/variant-info.html.
COVID-19 Vaccinations:
|As of 12:01 a.m. June 4, a total of 927,661administered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been reported to the state’s immunization information system, DelVAX. A total of 827,280 doses have been delivered to the state, and 364,575 doses have been delivered as part of the federal provider programs.
Delaware’s latest COVID-19 vaccination statistics can be found under the Vaccine Tracker dashboard at de.gov/healthycommunity. For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine and the vaccination rollout in Delaware, visit de.gov/covidvaccine.
Breakthrough Cases:
Vaccination significantly reduces the chance to developing COVID-19 or becoming seriously ill from it. To date, 392,753 Delawareans have been fully vaccinated. Of those, there have been 344 breakthrough cases of COVID-19, less than one-tenth of one percent. A breakthrough case is defined as testing positive for COVID-19 after an individual has been fully vaccinated for two weeks or more – though it does not mean that the infection actually occurred after vaccination. Fifteen of the reported breakthrough cases involved hospitalizations, four resulted in death. Breakthrough cases are extremely rare. DPH officials say the science is clear: the best way to prevent serious illness from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.
Long-term Care Statistics:
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3, there have been a total of 2,739 positive COVID-19 cases involving long-term care residents, and 757 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.
If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, or headache or congestion or runny nose without a known cause such as allergies. Other symptoms such as abdominal pain or lack of appetite have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation by a primary care provider. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.
DPH reminds Delawareans that if they believe they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, they should make sure to distance themselves from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions -- including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment - may have a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Information about testing events, including community testing sites, permanent fixed testing sites, and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at de.gov/gettested.
Delawareans 18 or older are encouraged to download COVID Alert DE, Delaware’s free exposure notification app to help protect your neighbors while ensuring your privacy. Download on the App Store or Google Play.
Individuals with general questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1; individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email delaware211@uwde.org. Hours of operation are:
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 9p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.
Individuals who have complaints about individuals violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: HSPContact@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses re-open should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.
As a reminder, DPH recently announced it has created a pathway for the public to submit complaints if they believe a COVID-19 vaccination provider is violating vaccination requirements. Those complaints can be directed to HSPContact@delaware.gov.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware's response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.