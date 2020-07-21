The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) recently released an update to its coordinated statewide plan to ensure all Delawareans continue to have access to safe and efficient coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) testing.
Officials said Delaware’s updated COVID-19 testing plan strives to address key considerations such as access, equity and cost. The plan is structured to provide specific strategies for key populations defined in its original testing framework released in May, with a particular focus on vulnerable populations, including elderly Delawareans, members of low-income and minority communities, and certain front-line essential workers.
“One of the cornerstones of this update is to provide consistent, stable testing availability to residents regardless of symptoms or insurance,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “The basis for our plan is to show that testing options for Delawareans have expanded greatly from when this pandemic first began, and that Delawareans have easy access to COVID-19 testing of their choice, when and where they need it. Testing, and knowing your COVID status, is a key mitigation strategy in battling this pandemic.”
Delaware’s updated COVID-19 testing plan is designed to balance the need for:
• Predictability: providing members of the community with easy access and consistent messages about where to get tested to help with early detection;
• Flexibility: the ability to be responsive to outbreaks and urgent needs; and
• Sustainability: using resources wisely given the projected duration of this pandemic.
From the healthcare systems to primary-care practices and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), a range of partner organizations play a key role in the state’s COVID-19 testing strategy. Some testing services provide testing to individuals who are symptomatic or asymptomatic on a routine basis; other resources provide dedicated testing resources in response to community-based outbreaks.
Officials said the Delaware testing strategy continues to evolve to one where all Delawareans have convenient access to testing when and where they need it. That includes an increased role for non-traditional venues, such as pharmacies as well as urgent-care centers, and even home testing kits, which are now more widely available, officials noted.
The Division of Public Health also announced a partnership with Walgreens to provide COVID-19 testing to residents, piloting the initiative at one location in each county starting Thursday, July 16. Participating locations include:
• New Castle County — Walgreens, 700 S. Ridge Ave., Middletown, DE 19709
• Kent County — Walgreens, 1215 S. State St., Dover, DE 19901
• Sussex County — Walgreens, 9202 Commercial Centre Drive, Bridgeville, DE 19933
Drive-through pharmacy testing through this program will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, and will be open to anyone who wishes to be tested, regardless of symptoms or insurance coverage. No appointment is required; however, individuals should be advised that initial wait times may vary depending on volume of traffic at a site.
Walk-up testing will also be available on site at the external drive-through location. Customers should not come into the pharmacy for COVID-19 testing. The tests administered through this program will consist of self-administered nasal swabs, where the patient swabs the inside front of their nose. The specimen samples will be processed through the Delaware Public Health Laboratory.
“The opening of these new COVID-19 testing sites are part of Walgreens’ ongoing commitment to provide greater access to testing in the communities we serve,” said James Satterfield, Walgreens regional healthcare director. “Walgreens has a long history of stepping up to support our customers and communities in times of need, and we’re pleased to be working in collaboration with the state of Delaware on this effort.”
DPH officials said they would be working with Walgreens over the coming weeks to add additional pharmacy locations to the list of testing sites, and that the department was in discussion with other pharmacy chains to participate in the same effort. DPH is also working with a company to automate registration and reporting of results from those tests.
Additional information about COVID-19 testing, including a map and calendar of all of the available testing sites throughout the state, can be found at de.gov/gettested. The webpage was also updated on Tuesdays to make testing information easier to locate and navigate.
Updated COVID-19 statistics are available at de.gov/healthycommunity.