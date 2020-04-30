The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on Thursday, April 30, reported eight additional fatalities related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), along with 79 additional positive cases and 102 more recovered individuals. (All data reported through the daily updates are based on data received as of 6 p.m. the previous day.)
In total, 152 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 32 to 103 years old. Of those who have died, 78 were females and 74 were males. A total of 68 individuals were from New Castle County, 26 were from Kent County and 58 were from Sussex County. Of the 152 total deaths, 96 involved residents from long-term care facilities.
The most recent deaths announced Thursday ranged in age from 65 to 95. Seven were female and one was male. Four were Sussex County residents, three were New Castle County residents, and one was a Kent County resident. Six of the most recent deaths involved individuals with underlying health conditions. Seven of the individuals were residents of long-term care facilities.
As a reminder, Gov. John Carney’s 13th modification to his State of Emergency declaration — requiring Delawareans to wear face coverings in public settings, including in grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies and doctor’s offices, and on public transportation — went into effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28. The order does not require children 12 or younger to wear a face covering, and any child 2 or younger must not wear a face covering, due to the risk of suffocation.
The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics cumulatively since March 11, as of 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 30, include:
• 4,734 total laboratory-confirmed cases, including 2,216 in Sussex County, 1,734 in New Castle County and 759 in Kent County. The county of resident in another 29 cases was unknown.
• 2,163 cases in males, 2,542 cases in females and 29 where the gender was unknown.
• Age range: 0 to 103.
• Currently hospitalized as of April 29 were 296 patients, 65 of whom are critically ill. (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)
• A total of 1,275 Delawareans are being deemed recovered.
• There have been 17,086 negative test results (date is preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis).
Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rate information by ZIP code, can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal. The data on My Healthy Community will supplement, not replace, the daily case data displayed on de.gov/coronavirus.
Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.
People should stay home if they are sick with fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle fatigue, or digestive symptoms, such as vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite. Anyone who is sick and needs essential supplies should ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what they need.
Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, is being advised to make sure to distance themself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions — including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment — might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Statewide testing at standing health facility testing sites require a physician’s order or prescription to be tested (Bayhealth patients will be pre-screened via phone without needing to see a provider first). These are not walk-in testing sites. Those without a primary care provider can call the DPH Call Center Line at 1-866-408-1899. Sussex County residents who do not have a provider can call the Beebe COVID-19 Screening Line at (302) 645-3200. Individuals awaiting test results should wait to hear back from their medical provider, as the DPH Call Center does not have test results.
Additionally, expanded community testing is occurring in Sussex County. These sites do not require a physician’s order. The community testing sites are for community members and employees along the Route 113 corridor in Sussex County, including areas as far west as Seaford/Laurel, with a focus on employees of essential businesses, at-risk populations and their families, those exposed to someone with COVID-19, or someone caring for a sick family member with COVID-19. The hours of operation for these sites may be limited by the number of supplies available for the specific event.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211; or 711 for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, or text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
In addition, the Division of Public Health asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.
Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.
