The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on Thursday, May 28, reported one additional fatality related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), along with 75 additional positive cases and 101 more recovered individuals.
All data reported through the daily updates are based on data received as of 6 p.m. the previous day.
Health care systems and hospitals continue to schedule testing at their free standing sites. Information regarding the free standing testing sites, as well as additional community testing sites as they are scheduled, will be provided on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at: https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/.
DPH is sharing information regarding the following upcoming community testing events:
The State will conduct a saliva-based testing event on Tuesday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beacon Middle School, 19483 John J Williams Highway, Lewes. People are strongly encouraged to pre-register at delaware.curativeinc.com to reserve a spot and reduce wait time for this viral test. Limited on-site registration will be available. Individuals are asked not to eat, drink, or brush their teeth for 20 minutes prior to taking the test.
In total, 345 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 21 to 103 years old. Of those who have died, 177 were females and 168 were males. A total of 155 individuals were from New Castle County, 61 were from Kent County and 129 were from Sussex County.
The most recent deaths announced from Wednesday was a 86-year-old female long-term care resident from Sussex County.
The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics cumulatively since March 11, as of 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, include:
- 9,171 total positive cases
- New Castle County cases: 3,575
- Kent County cases: 1,392
- Sussex County cases: 4,151
- Unknown County: 53
- Females: 5,050; Males: 4,092 Unknown: 29
- Age range: 0 to 103
- Currently hospitalized: 192, including 35 critically ill (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative
- Delawareans recovered: 5,010
- 47,630 negative cases (preliminary data, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis)
Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.
Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal (https://myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov/locations/state).
Quarantine, recovery, testing
Significant statewide expansion of the state’s COVID-19 testing program, in partnership with Delaware’s hospital systems, community health care centers, primary care providers, and long-term care facilities will allow the State of Delaware to conduct 80,000 tests monthly.
People should stay home if they are sick with fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle fatigue, or digestive symptoms, such as vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite. Anyone who is sick and needs essential supplies should ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what they need.
Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, is being advised to make sure to distance themself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions — including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment — might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Statewide testing at standing health facility testing sites require a physician’s order or prescription to be tested (Bayhealth patients will be pre-screened via phone without needing to see a provider first). These are not walk-in testing sites. Those without a primary care provider can call the DPH Call Center Line at 1-866-408-1899. Sussex County residents who do not have a provider can call the Beebe COVID-19 Screening Line at (302) 645-3200. Individuals awaiting test results should wait to hear back from their medical provider, as the DPH Call Center does not have test results.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211; or 711 for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, or text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
In addition, the Division of Public Health asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.
Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.
Individuals who have complaints about out-of-state individuals violating the Governor’s State of Emergency Order, or violating the public gathering restrictions, should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a businesses may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: COVID.DOJ@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov.
Individuals with questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1, or email info@delaware211.org. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.
For all information on Delaware’s response, visit de.gov/coronavirus.