The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on Tuesday, May 19, reported seven additional fatalities related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), along with 158 additional positive cases and 215 more recovered individuals.
(All data reported through the daily updates are based on data received as of 6 p.m. the previous day. Information related to positive cases and deaths among residents at long-term care facilities is being updated weekly, on Fridays, using information reported as of 6 p.m. Thursday.)
In total, 304 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 21 to 103 years old. Of those who have died, 158 were females and 146 were males. A total of 135 individuals were from New Castle County, 53 were from Kent County and 115 were from Sussex County.
The most recent deaths announced Tuesday ranged in age from 38 to 94. Three were female and four were male. Five were New Castle County residents, one was a Kent County resident and one was a Sussex County resident. Six of the seven individuals who died had underlying health conditions. Five of the seven individuals were residents of long-term care facilities.
The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics cumulatively since March 11, as of 6 p.m., Monday, May 18, include:
- 8,037 total laboratory-confirmed cases, including 3,904 in Sussex County, 2,845 in New Castle County and 1,238 in Kent County. The county of residence in another 50 cases was unknown.
- 4,407 cases in females, 3,602 cases in males and 28 where the gender was unknown.
- Age range: 0 to 103.
- Currently hospitalized as of May 18 were 236 patients, 40 of whom are critically ill. (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)
- A total of 3,760 Delawareans are being deemed recovered.
- There have been 36,095 negative test results (date is preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis).
Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rate information by ZIP code, can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal. The data on My Healthy Community will supplement, not replace, the daily case data displayed on de.gov/coronavirus.
Quarantine, recovery, testing
Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.
People should stay home if they are sick with fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle fatigue, or digestive symptoms, such as vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite. Anyone who is sick and needs essential supplies should ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what they need.
Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, is being advised to make sure to distance themself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions — including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment — might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Statewide testing at standing health facility testing sites require a physician’s order or prescription to be tested (Bayhealth patients will be pre-screened via phone without needing to see a provider first). These are not walk-in testing sites. Those without a primary care provider can call the DPH Call Center Line at 1-866-408-1899. Sussex County residents who do not have a provider can call the Beebe COVID-19 Screening Line at (302) 645-3200. Individuals awaiting test results should wait to hear back from their medical provider, as the DPH Call Center does not have test results.
Additionally, expanded community testing is occurring in Sussex County. These sites do not require a physician’s order. The community testing sites are for community members and employees along the Route 113 corridor in Sussex County, including areas as far west as Seaford/Laurel, with a focus on employees of essential businesses, at-risk populations and their families, those exposed to someone with COVID-19, or someone caring for a sick family member with COVID-19. The hours of operation for these sites may be limited by the number of supplies available for the specific event.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211; or 711 for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, or text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
In addition, the Division of Public Health asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.
Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.
