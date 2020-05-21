The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of understandable concern. As we all work together to control the spread of the virus within our community, Peninsula Regional Medical Center wants you to know that your health and safety remain their priority. It is committed to providing you the quality, compassionate care you have come to trust for nearly 125 years.
Whether you suspect you have COVID-19 or are experiencing a serious illness or concerning symptoms, it is important to seek the appropriate medical treatment. A call to PRMC’s COVID-19 Hotline at (410) 219-6889 can provide you with valuable information and advice.
Delaying your healthcare out of fear of contracting the virus could worsen symptoms or result in a life-threatening situation. In a medical emergency, time is of the essence. The Peninsula Regional emergency department is open 24 hours a day if required.
Peninsula Regional Medical Center remains open and safe. It continues to provide care for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19-related illnesses. The Medical Center has have implemented rigorous policies and procedures to keep both patients and caregivers safe. Some of the measures include:
• Everyone entering the hospital must wear a facemask at all times.
• Patients with COVID-19 are isolated from other patients.
• Team members wear personal protective equipment (respirators, face shields/goggles, gloves and gowns).
• Handwashing with soap and water or hand sanitizer gel is strictly enforced.
• No visitors are allowed to assist in social distancing efforts.
• All public areas are cleaned throughout the day using hospital-grade disinfectants, and all patient rooms, patient care areas and equipment are thoroughly cleaned between patients using appropriate disinfectants. Additional sterilization is completed in all rooms and areas occupied by a COVID patient.
• All healthcare personnel are screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering the hospital at the start of their shift, and every time they return after leaving.
• Emergency Department patients are initially screened in a special tent outside the unit to ensure that COVID-19 patients and traditional Emergency Department patients do not comingle.
• PRMC has greatly reduced entry points into the hospital. All patients scheduled for care enter through a single, designated entrance where they are immediately screened and placed in facial coverings.
If you are concerned about your health or think you are experiencing a life-threatening condition, such as a heart attack or stroke, call 911 or your doctor, or seek care at the nearest emergency department. Typical signs and symptoms of a medical emergency include:
• Chest pain
• Difficulty breathing
• Trouble lifting your arms or weakness
• Fainting or loss of consciousness; dizziness, loss of vision
• Severe abdominal pain
• Uncontrolled bleeding
• Severe vomiting or vomiting that includes blood
• Confusion or changes in cognitive function and behavior
• Feeling suicidal or homicidal
• Head or spinal injuries
• Injury due to a motor vehicle crash or other accident
• Ingestion of a poisonous or dangerous substance.
Peninsula Regional Medical Center reminds you that you are an important member of our community, and your health and safety matter. No matter the time of day or the emergency, their expert team is trained and ready to care for you.