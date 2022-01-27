When, during a physicians’ panel discussion about the coronavirus pandemic last week, Dr. Joan Coker was asked why, nearly two years after it began, there is still so much uncertainty about the illness, her answer was straightforward and her plea sincere.
“We are putting a plane together in flight. There is no control on either side, and that’s the problem,” Coker, an otolaryngologist, said during Real Talk Hablemos, a United Way of Delaware online presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Doctors’ comments were translated into Spanish.
“You’ve got scientists collecting data, monitoring data and trying to come up with best practice when, each day, if we would just get a little closer to immunity among the public, we might be able to say, ‘Listen, because everyone is vaccinated, if you get exposed but you are asymptomatic, go to work, go to school.’ But that isn’t possible because not everyone is vaccinated, even within families,” she said.
And some people don’t even believe the coronavirus exists, she said.
“Are doctors, are scientists, doing the best they can with the data they have? Absolutely,” she said after being introduced by host Sharonda Everett of United Way of Delaware.
Th omicron variant of the coronavirus is eight times as contagious as the original virus, Coker said, “so, you sneeze and you have it and you’ll probably infect about seven people.”
“What I want everybody to do is just settle down. We’re trying to analyze the data and come up with best practice,” she said, urging those who are not vaccinated to get the vaccine because it will not only protect them, but also the vulnerable, such as young children who can’t yet get a vaccine.
Coker said those who have had the coronavirus can get it again, with or without the vaccine, but the unvaccinated — who have, of course, not gotten booster shots either — could end up in the hospital.
“Until you get out of your own way … please understand. It’s not about you. It’s about that munchkin who didn’t make the cut yet because they’re not yet 5 … Let’s just be abundantly clear. This is about my brother’s keeper. While we’re exhausted in healthcare and also most at the end of the rope, we’re going to keep pushing. We’re going to keep getting up because, vaccinated or unvaccinated, we are at your beck and call, but you could help us by begin vaccinated,” she said.
Other doctors on the panel included Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, who said basic cold symptoms, such as a runny nose and sore throat, are the most common early symptoms of the omicron variant.
“We want people to pay attention to any symptoms right now and ask if it might be COVID,” she said.
Those who test positive must isolate from others for at least five days. If a fever is present, Rattay said to be sure it is gone for at least 24 hours before coming out of isolation.
Those who test positive but don’t have symptoms are still contagious and spread the virus, so they must isolate, too. A face mask must be worn for the next five days. After 10 days, normal activities can be resumed and the person can get vaccinated, Rattay said.
She emphasized that face masks make a big difference in protecting against the virus. While cloth masks can be effective, they must have multiple layers. Rattay said she prefers KN-95 masks — as long as they are approved by NIOSH and not counterfeit — because they are comfortable, inexpensive and can be worn for many hours.
“Most important is using a mask that you really will wear,” she said.
Rattay said 92 percent of COVID patients in Delaware hospitals have not received booster shots, and not enough of them have been vaccinated.
Everett introduced a video of a man who said he is a Grammy award-winning gospel recording artist and was recently discharged from the hospital after three and a half months because of COVID complications.
“But I am alive today because I was vaccinated. Many people were dying around me every other day, but it was because they were not vaccinated,” he said, adding that those who are vaccinated can still contract the virus, but the vaccine will “help you in a critical, critical time.”
“It is better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it. Please, go get vaccinated,” he said.
Asked about the difference in severity and treatment of coronavirus variants, and why the length of time of isolation was changed, Dr. Velma Scantlebury, a retired transplant surgeon who has worked in immunology, said viruses change and mutate. The more people who are infected, the more opportunity the virus has to mutate, she said.
She used the analogy of the spike protein on the virus being a red rose, and as mutations occur, it loses petals or begins to look like a different kind of flower. Mutations are able to invade antibodies the human body produces.
But every time a person gets a vaccine or booster shot, the body makes more antibodies to help attack and destroy the virus, she said.
Asked why so many children are getting infected, pediatrician Dr. Priscilla Mpasi, who treats patients from birth to 22 years old, said she is seeing more children test positive and that children 5 or older can be, and should be, vaccinated.
“You have to sometimes remind children, ‘Make sure you wear your mask. Make sure you cover your nose.’ Children might be in the classroom, that mask might slip down and you have to remind them to put it up. You can wear your mask in the house when you are around people but ultimately the goal is to get everybody in the house vaccinated. … There might be a child under 5 who cannot get vaccinated, so you are going to protect them by getting vaccinated,” she said.
Once the omicron variant is in the air, it is possible to catch it, but children who are vaccinated are generally experiencing mild symptoms, such as headache and cough. They are recovering quickly, she said.
Mpasi said mothers who are breastfeeding cannot transmit the virus through breast milk but antibodies are transmitted, making it important for mothers to be vaccinated so they share their antibodies.
From birth, doctors work to protect children from communicable diseases, including whooping cough and measles, and children get shots beginning when they are very young. Like those vaccines, the COVID shot is safe, the doctor said. It is better for a child to suffer side effects from the shot for a couple of days than to catch COVID.
“We have seen kids in the hospital. We never want to see a child in the hospital,” Mpasi said.