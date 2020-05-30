The Delaware Division of Public Health on Saturday, May 30, announced five more deaths from the coronavirus, with one from Sussex County, one from Kent County and three from New Castle County.
All five had underlying health conditions and three lived in a long-term care facility.
There have been 361 fatalities statewide. Of them, 132 were from Sussex County, 166 from New Castle County and 63 from Kent County.
Statistics gathered by the Division of Health since March 11 and as of 6 p.m., Friday, May 29, include 9,422 positive cases with 4,215 in Sussex County, 3,723 in New Castle County and 1,432 cases in Kent County.
There are 174 hospitalized, 32 critically ill, 5,205 recovered and 49,907 negative cases.
Health care systems and hospitals continue to schedule testing at free standing sites. Information regarding sites will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at: https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/.
The State will conduct saliva testing on Tuesday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beacon Middle School, 19483 John J Williams Highway in Lewes. Those interested can register and reserve a place at delaware.curativeinc.com. Don’t eat, drink, or brush teeth 20 minutes prior to being tested.
Information related to positive cases and deaths among residents at long-term care facilities will be updated every Friday. There have been 687 positive cases involving long-term care residents and 228 deaths.
Anyone sick with fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite should stay home and ask others to take them groceries and essential supplies.
Anyone with questions about the virus should call 211 or e-mail to info@delaware211.org.
Medically related questions regarding testing and symptoms can be e-mailed to DPHCall@delaware.gov. For questions about unemployment claims, e-mail to UIClaims@delaware.gov