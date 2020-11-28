Delaware Emergency Management Agency Director A.J.Schall has tested positiive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the agency.
Schall was tested for COVID-19 on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, along with one of his sons. Both tested negative, according to the statement from DEMA released Saturday, Nov 28.
On Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, Schall developed minor, cold-like symptoms and was again tested. He received a positive test result on the morning of Friday, November 27, 2020.
Schall is home in isolation and remains in contact with the Governor's Office and DEMA leadership, the statement said. His sons and mother are following guidance from the Division of Public Health.
"I am fortunate to have minor symptoms so far and appreciate the well wishes. I am following all guidance from the Division of Public Health and encourage you to do the same. Wear a mask, physical distance, and get tested," Schall said.
To see all guidance from the Delaware Division of Public Health and for the list of testing sites state-wide, go to de.gov/coronavirus.