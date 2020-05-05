On May 11 at 10 a.m., the Mobile Food Bank will be on the Delaware Technical Community College campus in Georgetown to supply food for DelTech students, the college announced on May 5.
The service is providing contactless delivery, so students wishing to receive food are being asked to come to the campus Student Services Center parking lot to access the pantry. Students will be asked to stay in their vehicles and have their trunk cleared out to place the food (trunk space is preferable, but if that cannot happen, they are being asked to make sure they have ample space in their back seats).
Since this event is for Delaware Tech students who live in Delaware, they should also make sure they have their student ID and a state ID with them at the event.
To participate, register in advance at this site: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/deltech-owens-campus-mobile-food-distribution-tickets-104065101520.
Once they register, they will receive a virtual ticket. They should print it or be prepared to show it on their phone when they arrive.
Contact e-advising@dtcc.edu with any questions regarding this event.