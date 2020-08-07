The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) provided its weekly Friday update on the most recent statistics related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Delaware, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
In all, 865 new cases were announced this week, for a total of 15,445 positive cases of COVID-19 among Delaware residents, reported to DPH since March 11. This includes the 8,392 individuals who are considered recovered.
The seven-day average for the percentage of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 increased slightly from 4.2 to 4.4 percent as of Thursday, Aug. 6. In addition, 37 individuals are currently hospitalized (15 are critically ill) due to COVID-19 in Delaware, down from 46 reported as of last Friday’s update.
A total of 588 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19, which is three additional deaths since last week’s update. The total number of individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 21 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 313 were females and 275 were males. A total of 289 individuals were from New Castle County, 107 were from Kent County, and 192 were from Sussex County.
New Data Dashboards added to Delaware’s online portal
The Division of Public Health added two new data dashboards to its My Healthy Community online data portal this week. A contact tracing data dashboard is now available on the site, which provides statistics since the launch of Delaware’s new contact tracing program in late June. Available data include the total number of interviews completed among COVID-19 positive patients, total number of contacts named and reached, total number of contacts that are known to have tested positive, and more. To view this dashboard, visit: https://myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov/locations/state/coronavirus-mitigation#mitigation-contact-tracing.
In addition, DPH also has added a dashboard to the website that displays the most current school-reopening planning scenario and the latest reopening criteria metrics, which are updated weekly. This dashboard, which is located under the overview section of the My Healthy Community data portal (https://myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov/locations/state), allows parents, teachers, students and school administrators to track the latest data related to these measures.
Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at: coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing.
Delaware COVID-19 data:
The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, include:
- 15,445 total positive cases
- New Castle County cases: 7,130
- Kent County cases: 2,268
- Sussex County cases: 5,803
- Unknown County: 224
- Females: 8,446; Males: 6,975; Unknown Sex: 24
- Age range: 0 to 104
- Currently hospitalized: 37, including 15 critically ill (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)
- Delawareans recovered: 8,392
179,339 negative test (preliminary data, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis).
(Data are provisional and subject to change.)
Generally, Delaware is now considering patients recovered after at least 24 hours have passed since the resolution of fever (without the use of fever-reducing medications) and/or improvement in symptoms, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Individuals who tested positive who have not had any symptoms are considered recovered after at least 10 days have passed since the date of their first positive COVID-19 test with no subsequent illness.
Long-term care statistics
Information related to positive cases and deaths among residents at long-term care facilities will be updated weekly each Friday, using information reported as of Thursday evening. There have been a total of 1,204 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents (11 more than last week) and 362 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19 (one more than last week).
The locations and number of deaths involving residents of Sussex County facilities are:
- Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (17)
- Brandywine Living at Seaside Pointe, Rehoboth Beach (2)
- Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Millsboro (7)
- Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (20)
- Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (40)
- Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (35)
Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal at de.gov/healthycommunity.
Questions of all kinds
The CDC recently updated its guidance related to discontinuation of self-isolation, so DPH has updated its guidance related to recovery. Generally, Delaware is now considering patients recovered after at least 24 hours have passed since the resolution of fever (without the use of fever-reducing medications) and/or improvement in symptoms, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Individuals who tested positive who have not had any symptoms are considered recovered after at least 10 days have passed since the date of their first positive COVID-19 test with no subsequent illness.
Anyone who is sick with any of the following symptoms should stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose without a known cause (such as allergies). Other symptoms such as abdominal pain or lack of appetite have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation by a primary care provider. Anyone who is sick should avoid going into public spaces and should ask someone else to pick up essential supplies from the grocery store or the pharmacy.
Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, is being advised to make sure to distance themselves from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions — including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment — might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
People with complaints about individuals violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: HSPContact@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211, or email info@delaware211.org. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.
Any Delaware healthcare, long-term care, residential or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns can email DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 (ext. 2).
For all information on Delaware’s response, visit de.gov/coronavirus.