Gov. John Carney at his press briefing on Tuesday displayed a softer, more philosophical tone as he talked about Delaware residents being family, his heart aching for those whose loved ones have died and the pain of losing his own father.
“Now is the time for us to pull together, as family, as neighbors. We really are a state of neighbors, and we take care of each other. … That’s what it’s all about — taking care of each other, lifting one another up, seeing the really bright lights among the darkness,” he said.
He mentioned about two sisters he had heard about whose father died from the coronavirus in Philadelphia, without them being allowed to be with him. When his father died, he recalled, he left nine children, a wonderful wife and many grandchildren.
“I can’t even keep count,” he said of his family, smiling.
“I hear the anguish in the small-business owners who have worked in the business for generations, all their lives, most of them who have built up a secure way of life for themselves and their families … and I know how hard it is to see the damage they are experiencing.
“For me as a governor, it’s not just about the statistics we talk about here.
“My job is, in part, to understand the pain people are feeling in their hearts and in their homes, and factor that in.
“I’m lifted up every day by just unbelievable acts of kindness and fearlessness and dedication,” he said, praising healthcare workers who have been testing and treating patients, as well as those who drive ambulances and respond, “and everybody else that has to be in their post,” Carney said.
“My heart aches when I think about all that, and I try to make that part of our decisions on a day-to-day basis,” he said.
According to the report issued on Tueday afternoon, as of Monday at 6 p.m., there had been 4,575 positive cases of the coronavirus statewide and 137 deaths. A total of 1,096 people were deemed recovered at that time, while 337 people were hospitalized.
As of Monday, nearly half of the cases statewide have been in Sussex County, with 2,114. There had been 1,701 cases in New Castle County and 728 in Kent County.
“Our response will be increased testing,” Carney said, along with community outreach and communicating with all Sussex County residents, and emphasizing the importance of social distancing, practicing careful hygiene and protecting senior citizens, who have the highest death rates.
Addressing worries about the food supply, and President Donald Trump’s order on Tuesday that food plants will remain open, Carney said workers who test positive for the virus will be sent home.
“We’ve had really difficult decisions to make … the decisions we have ahead of us, to kind of put out the fire in the hot spots and put out the spread in Sussex County,” he said.
To begin reopening the state, “We need to have widespread testing in place … to be sure we are able to test twice, or maybe more, of the people we are testing now,” he said, adding that the state will follow guidelines from the CDC and White House taskforce before reopening.
That means personal protective equipment must be available, including an adequate number of masks or other face coverings, now required to be used by everyone in public, except children 12 or younger, for whom it is optional, and children 2 or younger, who should not wear masks or face coverings at all, due to the possibility of suffocation.
Carney praised Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, for working hard, and she thanked him for making wearing face coverings mandatory.
“Asymptomatic spread of this virus is so much more common and so much more prevalent than we ever imagined,” she emphasized.
“When we sneeze, when we cough and even when we speak, we have droplets come out of our mouths, and that really is the way we spread this virus — so face coverings can really make a difference,” she said.
Speaking with a mask resting around her neck, she recommended cloth face coverings for the public, while disposable masks have been largely reserved for workers in the healthcare field. She said the cloth face coverings are easy to make, even from an old T-shirt. They should be laundered in a washing machine after wearing or at least daily.
She suggested using hand sanitizer before putting on, and taking off, any type of mask.
“This is probably going to be a way of life for us for some time,” she said.
Masks should be worn anywhere it is difficult to distance from others — outdoors, in grocery stores, at work or in a meeting where people are fewer than 6 feet apart.
Carney said business owners complaining that the order to wear masks is too heavy-handed should think about employers’ and employees’ health, and what is necessary to reopen businesses.
New testing sites have opened to reach the highest risk populations, including those working in the poultry industry and at construction sites, Rattay said.
Those who test positive will be given care kits containing face masks and cleaning supplies, and will be referred to organizations that will assist them.
In Delaware, there have been 2,955 state-lab tests administered, with 2,229 being negative and 726 positive. There have also been 22,044 tests in hospitals, Rattay said.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said DEMA officials have learned valuable lessons about how to stabilize the economy and provide reimbursement as quickly as possible, especially after responding to hurricanes, snowstorms and floods.
Schall said it’s important to watch the census in hospitals to be sure they don’t become overburdened. He said improvements have been made to be sure first-responders are tested more quickly.
He acknowledged that those who have lost loved ones, postponed weddings and were unable to observe Easter, Passover and Ramadan have been affected and saddened. They can get mental health tips by texting 557-53 or visiting the website at Helpisherede.com.
Healthy Community Delaware is another initiative the health department has been working on, Rattay said, developed to better trace contacts who may have been exposed to the virus.
“It’s very important, and we still have a lot more work to do,” she said.
Asked about poultry workers who might be asymptomatic carriers of the virus, but who go to work and could possibly infect others, Carney said there’s an effort to manage that risk.
“We’ve worked with CDC and the employers themselves,” he said.
Rattay said asymptomatic workers who test positive will be removed from work for a week and isolate.