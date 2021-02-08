Gov. John Carney on Thursday, Feb. 4, issued the Sixth Modification to his Omnibus State of Emergency Declaration for COVID-19, which covered occupancy restrictions for many public places, vaccine record-keeping requirements, local elections, price-gouging and more.
Effective at 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, occupancy inside restaurants, retail locations, gyms, houses of worship and funeral events, arts venues, government and public meetings, private tutoring/instruction and other business locations must not exceed 50 percent of stated fire capacity. (This will add consistency to the rules, as some locations were previously allowed either 30 percent or 60 percent.) Businesses must continue to follow social distancing and other COVID-19 restrictions issued by local and state governments.
Businesses can request DPH permission to use dance floors, arcade/bar game areas, pool tables and similar spaces (with safety plans in place).
Carney’s February modification also allows youth and amateur sports tournaments to resume with a plan approved by the Division of Public Health (DPH). Delawareans who travel out of state for sports tournaments and competitions are strongly encouraged, though no longer required, to self-quarantine in accordance with DPH guidance.
Gyms and exercise classes can have more guests, but there are additional requirements for spacing.
Additionally, the document strengthens a previous prohibition on price gouging and discusses absentee balloting in local elections.
The Governor’s sixth modification requires that vaccinations be offered free of charge, although doctors, pharmacies and other vaccinators may collect insurance information. Enrolled vaccination providers must follow eligibility criteria in Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program, as defined by the Division of Public Health (DPH). Failure to comply with data reporting requirements may result in fines for providers and reductions in vaccine allocation. Delaware vaccination providers are required to report complete demographic information within 24 hours of administering a vaccine to the Delaware Immunization Information System (DelVAX).
“We are administering more vaccines each day, and we continue to see improvement in our COVID-19 case rates and statewide. That’s good news, but it’s no reason to let our guard down,” said Carney.
“We need to make sure we’re distributing the vaccine equitably across our state. That is a priority. And we need to limit community spread of this virus,” he added. “We know what works. Until we can vaccinate enough Delawareans, continue to wear a mask. Avoid gatherings. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Let’s stay vigilant.”
