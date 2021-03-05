Delaware nears 88,000 cases; Vaccines expand for educators and poultry workers

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) provided its weekly update regarding the most recent statistics on coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Delaware, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021.
In all, 1,776 new cases were announced in the past week for a total of 87,874 positive cases of COVID-19 among Delaware residents, reported to DPH since March 11, 2020. That's an average of 254 new cases daily since the last report.
In addition, 127 individuals are currently hospitalized (a net decrease of 29 from last week), of whom, 15 are critically ill.
A total of 1,453 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19, with 35 additional deaths since last week's update. Total ages range from under 5 years to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 718 were female and 735 were male. A total of 715 individuals were from New Castle County, 302 were from Kent County, and 436 were from Sussex County.
The seven-day average for the percentage of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 decreased to 19.2 percent as of Thursday. (DPH publishes both positivity rates – persons tested and total tests conducted – on its online COVID-19 data portal). As of Tuesday, the seven-day average for the percentage of total tests that were positive was 4.6 percent (a decrease from last week).
Additional statistics are posted online at the My Healthy Community COVID-19 data portal (https://myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov/locations/state).
Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus websites:
Vaccines in Delaware:
As of March 5 Delaware has administered 253,535 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state’s immunization information system, DelVAX.
A total of 278,390 doses have been delivered to the state, and 52,115 doses have been delivered as part of the federal pharmacy programs. Delaware’s latest COVID-19 vaccination statistics can be found under the Vaccine Tracker dashboard at de.gov/healthycommunity.
Delaware is in Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout (details at de.gov/covidvaccine). For questions, call the Vaccine Call Center at 1-833-643-1715. Those who are deaf and hard of hearing should call 2-1-1 or text their ZIP code to 898-211. Individuals can email their questions concerning the vaccine to Vaccine@Delaware.gov.
Vaccines expand for educators and poultry plant workers
On March 5, Gov. John Carney announced an expansion of Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program for educators, school staff and child care workers — in line with President Joe Biden’s goal to provide at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to school personnel by the end of March.
Delaware’s DPH, DEMA and DOE will host large vaccination events on Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14 for educators, school staff and child care workers at Dover International Speedway. (Early next week, DDOE will extend invitations for the Speedway event to those who have expressed interest in vaccination.)
Also, those educators can also sign up for appointments at Walgreens to receive the vaccine, through a partnership with the federal government. To prioritize educator vaccinations in Delaware through March and in accordance with federal guidance, Walgreens will pause new vaccination appointments for other eligible populations.
Educators, school staff and child care workers can visit Walgreens.com to seek a vaccination appointment at Walgreens. Several thousand appointments will be announced next week, as Walgreens expects its additional supply from the federal government. Educators will be notified when these additional appointments become available.
DOE and Albertsons Pharmacy have already begun vaccinating more than 7,700 such personnel. DDOE will continue to host regular K-12 and child care vaccination events and notify educators as additional appointments become available at Walgreens.
Also on Friday, the State began shipping vaccine doses to poultry companies to begin vaccinating their most vulnerable workers.
“We are building on our ongoing efforts to prioritize vaccinations for educators, school staff and child care workers across our state who have stepped up throughout this COVID-19 crisis,” said Carney.
“Our goal remains the same. We want to distribute this life-saving vaccine in a way that's fast and fair. Until we can vaccinate enough Delawareans, let’s continue to follow the basic health precautions. Wear a mask. Avoid gatherings. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Stay vigilant.”
UK and S. African variant cases in Delaware
Today, DPH announced Delaware's first confirmed case of the the COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351. Delaware now joins a list of 17 other states and jurisdictions reporting cases of the "South African variant," which was first discovered in South Africa in October 2020.
The case involved a New Castle County adult in their 50s who traveled outside of the country prior to testing positive for COVID-19. The case was identified through routine surveillance of test specimens performed by the Division of Public Health Laboratory.
In addition, the DPH has identified 12 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7, in Delaware through routine surveillance of test specimens. The "UK variant" was first discovered in England in December 2020. The cases include 11 adults ranging in age from 18 to 65, as well as a child under 10 years. Eight individuals were from New Castle County, and four were from Kent County.
Virus mutation is common. Preliminary data suggests the UK variant, as well as Brazilian and South African variants, may spread more easily and quickly, which could lead to increased cases. Public health approach and treatments are not any different, but as this new variant may be more contagious, it is even more important that individuals remain vigilant and continue taking the necessary steps to avoid spreading the virus: wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid gatherings.
Long-term care statistics
Information related to positive cases and deaths among residents at long-term care facilities are reported as of Thursday evening. There have been a total of 2,434 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents, and 700 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19 (an increase of 3 from last week).
Sussex County deaths involving residents of long-term care facilities include:
- Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (23)
- Brandywine Living at Seaside Pointe, Rehoboth Beach (5)
- Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Millsboro (11)
- Country Rest Home, Greenwood (16)
- Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Delmar (2)
- Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (45)
- Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (47)
- Lofland Park Center, Genesis Healthcare, Seaford (6)
- Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (48)
- Seaford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Seaford (3)
- The Moorings at Lewes, Lewes (4)
- WillowBrooke Court Skilled Center at Manor House, Seaford (12)
- There have been additional deaths in Kent and New Castle facilities, as well.
Questions of all kinds
Anyone who is sick with any of the following symptoms should stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose without a known cause (such as allergies). Other symptoms such as abdominal pain or lack of appetite have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation by a primary care provider. Anyone who is sick should avoid going into public spaces and should ask someone else to pick up essential supplies from the grocery store or the pharmacy.
Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, is being advised to make sure to distance themselves from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions — including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment — might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
People with complaints about individuals violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: HSPContact@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211, or email info@delaware211.org. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.
Any Delaware healthcare, long-term care, residential or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns can email DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 (ext. 2).
For all information on Delaware’s response, visit de.gov/coronavirus.
Download the "COVID Alert DE" tracking application for mobile devices from the Google Play store or Apple App Store.