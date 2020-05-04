Delaware Healthcare Association President & CEO Wayne A. Smith on April 30 said there is still a need for Delawareans to continue to follow State guidance to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic:
“Many of Delaware’s hospitals have experienced a COVID-19-related surge in patients in recent days. The pandemic is by no means over,” said Smith. “It remains critical to flatten the curve in order to ensure adequate hospital resources for all who need care. Gov. Carney’s stay-at-home order to achieve this is based upon the best data and scientific thinking available.
“Delaware’s hospital and healthcare workers are working tirelessly around the clock to respond to COVID-19 in our state. The best ways to support our healthcare workers are by staying home, wearing face coverings in public, and practicing social distancing to keep yourselves and your neighbors safe and healthy.”