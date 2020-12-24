The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) provided its weekly update one day early due to the Christmas holiday, regarding the most recent statistics on coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Delaware, as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.
In all, 3,906 new cases were announced this week for a total of 53,015 positive cases of COVID-19 among Delaware residents, reported to DPH since March 11. That's an average of 651 new cases daily.
In addition, 426 individuals are currently hospitalized (a net increase of 19 from last week, although the total rose to 454 earlier this week), of whom, 60 are critically ill (a decrease of 8).
A total of 888 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19, with 30 additional deaths since last week's update, plus four added as a result of a Vital Statistics review. Total ages range in age from 21 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 453 were female and 435 were male. A total of 441 individuals were from New Castle County, 158 were from Kent County, and 289 were from Sussex County.
The seven-day average for the percentage of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 decreased slightly to 22.4 percent as of Wednesday. (DPH publishes both positivity rates – persons tested and total tests conducted – on its online COVID-19 data portal). As of Tuesday, the seven-day average for the percentage of total tests that were positive was 9.6 percent (a slight increase from last week).
Statistics are posted online at the My Healthy Community COVID-19 data portal (https://myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov/locations/state).
Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus websites:
This month, Walgreens pharmacies added new test sites in all three counties.
School-related statistics for K-12
The Division of Public Health is providing statewide aggregate data on the total number of COVID-19 positive cases among students and staff who were in-person at a school or childcare facility while potentially infectious, reported to DPH since Sept. 1, 2020. To determine the start of the infectious period, or when others may have been exposed to someone infectious, DPH looks 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms or 48 hours prior to testing for those individuals who had no symptoms. These data only indicate potential exposure to COVID-19 in these settings, not whether exposure actually occurred.
Please note, these figures do not indicate that the infections were caused from being in the school setting.
Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive students and staff, statewide, who were in-person at a school or childcare facility while potentially infectious, reported to DPH between Sept. 1 and Dec. 23, 2020:
|Weekly total
|Weekly total
|Cumulative total
|Cumulative total
|Setting
|Staff Cases
|Student Cases
|Staff Cases
|Student Cases
|Child care facility
|13
|10
|164
|146
|Private K-12
|12
|17
|106
|218
|Public K-12
|26
|17
|404
|319
Data is preliminary and subject to change.
Delaware COVID-19 data:
The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, include:
- 53,015 total positive cases
- New Castle County cases: 30,526
- Kent County cases: 8,346
- Sussex County cases: 14,021
- Unknown County: 122
- Females: 28,199; Males: 24,737; Unknown Sex: 79
- Age range: 0 to 104
- Currently hospitalized: 426, including 60 critically ill (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)
- 440,635 negative tests (preliminary data, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis).
- 921,683 total tests administered as of Dec. 21
(Data are provisional and subject to change.)
Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, and information on Delaware's contact tracing efforts can be found on the Division of Public Health's My Healthy Community data portal at de.gov/healthycommunity.
Vaccines arrive in Delaware:
As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, Delaware has administered 6,569 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As health experts continue to learn how the COVID-19 vaccine works under real-world conditions, everyone will need to continue to practice precautions such as wearing a mask over the mouth and nose, social distancing, frequent handwashing, and other hygiene measures to help reduce spread of the disease in the community. The combination of getting vaccinated and following recommendations to protect yourself and others will offer the best protection from COVID-19.
As a reminder, DPH has set up a Vaccine Call Center, which can now be reached at 1-833-643-1715. People who are deaf and hard of hearing should call 2-1-1 or text their ZIP code to 898-211. Individuals can email their questions concerning the vaccine to Vaccine@Delaware.gov and visit de.gov/covidvaccine for more information. The call center will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Long-term care statistics
Information related to positive cases and deaths among residents at long-term care facilities are reported as of 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. There has been a total of 1,857 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents, and 480 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.
Sussex County deaths involving residents of long-term care facilities include:
- Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (18)
- Brandywine Living at Seaside Pointe, Rehoboth Beach (4)
- Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Millsboro (10)
- Country Rest Home, Greenwood (11)
- Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (23)
- Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (43)
- Lofland Park Center, Genesis Healthcare, Seaford (6)
- Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (38)
- The Moorings at Lewes, Lewes (4)
- One other Sussex County long-term care facility (1 death at this facility)
- WillowBrooke Court Skilled Center at Manor House, Seaford (2)
- One other Sussex County long-term care facility (1 death at this facility)
There have been deaths in Kent and New Castle facilities, as well.
COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities
The DPH is currently investigating COVID-19 outbreaks in several long-term care facilities. Locations where significant ongoing outbreaks are occurring include:
- Lofland Park in Seaford: 19 residents and 17 staff
- Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Delmar: 38 residents and 36 staff
- The Moorings at Lewes in Lewes: 17 residents and 37 staff
- Brandywine Assisted Living at Seaside in Rehoboth Beach: 39 residents and 15 staff
- Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare in Milford: 38 residents and 14 staff
- Seaford Center Nursing Home in Seaford: 17 residents and 16 staff
- Harrison House Senior Living in Georgetown: 12 residents and 12 staff
- WillowBrooke Court Skilled Center at Manor House in Seaford: 41 residents and 31 staff
There are additional outbreaks at Kent and New Castle facilities, as well.
("Staff" may include health care and non-health care personnel, such as facility vendors or other individuals working in the long-term care facility who may not be full-time facility employees.)
Questions of all kinds
Anyone who is sick with any of the following symptoms should stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose without a known cause (such as allergies). Other symptoms such as abdominal pain or lack of appetite have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation by a primary care provider. Anyone who is sick should avoid going into public spaces and should ask someone else to pick up essential supplies from the grocery store or the pharmacy.
Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, is being advised to make sure to distance themselves from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions — including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment — might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
People with complaints about individuals violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: HSPContact@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211, or email info@delaware211.org. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.
Any Delaware healthcare, long-term care, residential or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns can email DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 (ext. 2).
For all information on Delaware’s response, visit de.gov/coronavirus.
Download the "COVID Alert DE" tracking application for mobile devices from the Google Play store or Apple App Store.