The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) provided its weekly Friday update on the most recent statistics related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Delaware, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
Delaware saw its largest single-day case total since the pandemic began, with 649 new cases reported on Nov. 19.
In all, 2,800 new cases were announced this week for a total of 30,816 positive cases of COVID-19 among Delaware residents, reported to DPH since March 11. That's an average of 400 new cases daily. This includes the 15,534 individuals who are considered recovered.
In addition, 170 individuals are currently hospitalized (an increase of 40 from last week), of whom, 26 are critically ill (an increase of four).
A total of 746 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19, including 10 additional deaths since last week's update, plus two added as a result of a Vital Statistics review. Total ages range in age from 21 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 382 were female and 364 were male. A total of 370 individuals were from New Castle County, 123 were from Kent County, and 253 were from Sussex County.
To protect personal health information, DPH will not confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.
The Division of Public Health recommends Delawareans take the following actions to prevent further spread of infection in the community:
- Only dine socially (at home and in restaurants) with those who live with you
- Don’t spend time socially with people outside your household
- Don’t plan on holding holiday dinners with those outside your household – even family
DPH COVID-19 Holiday Guidance can be found online at https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/holiday-guidance.
The seven-day average for the percentage of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 increased yet again from 12.8 percent to 14.8 percent, as of Thursday. (DPH now publishes both positivity rates – persons tested and total tests conducted – on its online COVID-19 data portal. As of Tuesday, Nov. 17, the seven-day average for the percentage of total tests that were positive was 5.9%, up from 4.7% on Nov. 10.
Statistics are posted online at the My Healthy Community COVID-19 data portal (https://myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov/locations/state).
Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus websites:
Emergency orders updated with rise in cases
Also on Friday, Gov. John Carney issued the third revision to his omnibus emergency order, formally imposing the restrictions he announced earlier this week to limit the spread of COVID-19 (https://governor.delaware.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/11/Third-Revision-to-the-27th-Modification-of-the-Declaration-of-a-SOE-State-of-Delaware-11202020.pdf).
“These are difficult decisions, but we face a difficult and challenging winter,” said Carney. “COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in Delaware and across the country. More than 250,000 Americans have already lost their lives to this virus. We’re focused on protecting lives and targeting restrictions where we’re seeing spread of COVID-19. Let’s all do our part. Wear a mask. Avoid gatherings with anyone outside your household. Consider celebrating holidays a little differently this year. Stay vigilant and we’ll get through this.”
Restrictions include indoor home gatherings limited to 10 people; indoor gatherings at businesses or open to the public limited to 30 percent of the venue’s stated fire capacity, up to 50 people max, with allowances for additional outdoor seating; religious services limited to 30 percent of capacity, up to 100 people; outdoor public gatherings limited to 50 people (The Division of Public Health may approve more, up to 250 people max); face coverings are mandatory at gyms; youth sports teams are prohibited from competing crossing state lines; and more.
School-related statistics for K-12
The Division of Public Health is providing statewide aggregate data on the total number of COVID-19 positive cases among students and staff who were in-person at a school or childcare facility while potentially infectious, reported to DPH since Sept. 1, 2020. To determine the start of the infectious period, or when others may have been exposed to someone infectious, DPH looks 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms or 48 hours prior to testing for those individuals who had no symptoms. These data only indicate potential exposure to COVID-19 in these settings, not whether exposure actually occurred.
Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive students and staff, statewide, who were in-person at a school or childcare facility while potentially infectious, reported to DPH between Sept. 1 and Nov. 18:
|Weekly total
|Weekly total
|Cumulative total
|Cumulative total
|Setting
|Staff Cases
|Student Cases
|Staff Cases
|Student Cases
|Child care facility
|16
|21
|69
|66
|Private K-12
|*
|*
|44
|103
|Public K-12
|42
|45
|183
|131
*To protect personal health information, totals less than 10 are not shown.
Data is preliminary and subject to change.
Delaware COVID-19 data:
The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, include:
- 30,816 total positive cases
- New Castle County cases: 16,900
- Kent County cases: 4,324
- Sussex County cases: 9,493
- Unknown County: 90
- Females: 16,607; Males: 14,158; Unknown Sex: 51
- Age range: 0 to 104
- Currently hospitalized: 170, including 26 critically ill (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)
- Delawareans recovered: 15,534
- 362,466 negative tests (preliminary data, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis).
(Data are provisional and subject to change.)
Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, and information on Delaware's contact tracing efforts can be found on the Division of Public Health's My Healthy Community data portal at de.gov/healthycommunity.
Generally, Delaware is now considering patients recovered after at least 24 hours have passed since the resolution of fever (without the use of fever-reducing medications) and/or improvement in symptoms, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Individuals who tested positive who have not had any symptoms are considered recovered after at least 10 days have passed since the date of their first positive COVID-19 test with no subsequent illness.
Long-term care statistics
Information related to positive cases and deaths among residents at long-term care facilities will be updated weekly each Friday, using information reported as of 6 p.m. Thursday evening. There has been a total of 1,591 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents, and 426 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.
Sussex County deaths involving residents of long-term care facilities include:
- Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (17)
- Brandywine Living at Seaside Pointe, Rehoboth Beach (2)
- Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Millsboro (9)
- Country Rest Home, Greenwood (10)
- Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (23)
- Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (42)
- Lofland Park Center, Genesis Healthcare, Seaford (5)
- Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (37)
- The Moorings at Lewes, Lewes (3)
COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities
The DPH is currently investigating COVID-19 outbreaks in several long-term care facilities. Locations where significant ongoing outbreaks are occurring include:
- Country Rest Home in Greenwood: 31 residents and 20 staff members
- Loftland Park in Seaford: 19 residents and 11 staff
- Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Delmar: 34 residents and 29 staff
- The Moorings at Lewes in Lewes: 14 residents and 17 staff
- Kentmere Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Wilmington: 54 residents and 44 staff
- Cadia Healthcare Silverside in Wilmington: 48 residents and 36 staff
- Regency Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington: 74 residents and 38 staff
- Cadia Healthcare Capitol in Dover: 44 residents and 22 staff
- Oak Bridge Terrace at Cokesbury Village in Hockessin: 14 residents and 11 staff
(Staff members may include health care and non-health care personnel, such as facility vendors or other individuals working in the long-term care facility who may not be full-time facility employees.)
DHSS updates plans and vistation guidelines for long-term care facilities
As part of ongoing efforts to address the impact of increasing cases of COVID-19 cases on Delaware’s long-term care facilities, the Department of Health and Social Services’ Division of Health Care Quality (DHCQ) issued an updated reopening plan and visitation guidance on Nov. 20 for those facilities. Highlights of the guidance include:
- Recommending against residents leaving LTC facilities during this period because of the potential increased risk for exposure to COVID-19 in the community. The guidance urges facilities to educate residents and families/friends about the risks of leaving the facility, the steps they should take to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19, embracing such alternative means of communication as phone calls and virtual visits, and visiting residents at the facility as permitted based on the facility status.
- Urging long-term care facility staff, volunteers and vendors to use extra caution, especially during the holidays, by keeping their at-home gatherings to their immediate households so they don’t become asymptomatic carriers of the virus when they return to the facilities.
- Emphasizing outdoor visitation for families and friends over indoor visitation whenever practicable to reduce the risk of transmission through the improved ventilation and increased space.
- Supporting compassionate care visitation for family members and others beyond end-of-life situations, including a new resident who is struggling with the change in environment and lack of family support; a resident who is grieving the loss of a family member or friend; a resident who needs encouragement with eating or drinking, which was previously provided by a family member or caregiver; or a resident who used to talk and interact with others and now is seldom speaking or is experiencing another form of emotional distress.
Family members who have questions about the new guidance should contact the facility where their loved one is living. Read the full guidance online (https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/177/2020/11/Memorandum-Revised-Reopening-Guidance-11-20-20.pdf).
Questions of all kinds
Anyone who is sick with any of the following symptoms should stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose without a known cause (such as allergies). Other symptoms such as abdominal pain or lack of appetite have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation by a primary care provider. Anyone who is sick should avoid going into public spaces and should ask someone else to pick up essential supplies from the grocery store or the pharmacy.
Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, is being advised to make sure to distance themselves from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions — including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment — might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
People with complaints about individuals violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: HSPContact@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211, or email info@delaware211.org. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.
Any Delaware healthcare, long-term care, residential or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns can email DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 (ext. 2).
For all information on Delaware’s response, visit de.gov/coronavirus.
Download the "COVID Alert DE" tracking application for mobile devices from the Google Play store or Apple App Store.