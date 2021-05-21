Delaware COVID rate still slowing; fatalities and variants still occuring

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) provided its weekly update regarding the most recent statistics on coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Delaware, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021.
In all, 1,451 new cases were announced in the past week for a total of 108,166 positive cases of COVID-19 among Delaware residents, reported to DPH since March 11, 2020. That's an average of 207 new cases daily since the last report.
This means 11 percent of Delaware's population have tested positive for COVID since the coronavirus was first confirmed here.
As of today, 74 individuals are currently hospitalized (a net decrease of 6 from last week), of whom, 10 are critically ill.
A total of 1,654 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19, with 3 additional deaths since last week's update. Total ages range from under 5 years to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 830 were female and 824 were male. A total of 822 individuals were from New Castle County, 343 were from Kent County, and 489 were from Sussex County.
The seven-day average for the percentage of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 decreased to 13.8 percent as of Thursday. (DPH publishes both positivity rates – persons tested and total tests conducted – on its online COVID-19 data portal). As of Tuesday, the seven-day average for the percentage of total tests that were positive was 3.6 percent (a decrease from last week).
Additional statistics are posted online at the My Healthy Community COVID-19 data portal (https://myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov/locations/state).
Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus websites:
Vaccines in Delaware
As of last night, Delaware has administered 866,093 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state’s immunization information system, DelVAX.
A total of 803,700doses have been delivered to the state, and 318,765 doses have been delivered as part of the federal pharmacy programs. Delaware’s latest COVID-19 vaccination statistics can be found under the Vaccine Tracker dashboard at de.gov/healthycommunity.
More than 407,500 Delaware residents ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, representing nearly 53% of the currently eligible population in the state. More than 294,000 are fully vaccinated, representing approximately 38% of the currently eligible population.
Details are posted at de.gov/covidvaccine. For questions, call the Vaccine Call Center at 1-833-643-1715. Those who are deaf and hard of hearing should call 2-1-1 or text their ZIP code to 898-211. Individuals can email their questions concerning the vaccine to Vaccine@Delaware.gov.
Variant cases in Delaware
The DPH has identified a number of COVID-19 variant cases through routine surveillance of test specimens, which now includes the state’s first identified case of B.1.617.2 variant first found in India. These variants are based on the CDC list of Variants of Concern and Variants of Interest.
|Variant
|Origin
|# of Cases
|B.1.1.7
|United Kingdom
|686
|B.1.351
|South Africa
|1
|B.1.427
|California, U.S.
|9
|B.1.429
|California, U.S.
|11
|P.1
|Brazil
|21
•
|Variant
|Origin
|# of Cases
|B.1.525
|New York U.S.
|2
|B.1.526
|New York U.S.
|247
|B.1.526.1
|New York U.S.
|28
|B.1.617.2
|India
|1
•
That measures 1009 cases in all (835 adults, plus 174 youth below age 18). This includes 775 people from New Castle County, 138 from Kent County and 96 from Sussex County.
The Delaware Public Health Laboratory has sequenced 2,555 specimens for COVID-19 variant strains to date, including 263 within the past week.
Virus mutation is common. Public health approach and treatments are currently not any different, but as these variants may be more contagious, it is even more important that individuals remain vigilant and continue taking the necessary steps to avoid spreading the virus – wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid gatherings.
For more information regarding CDC variant classifications, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/variant-surveillance/variant-info.html.
DPH Offers Free Transportation to Vaccine Appointments at Public Health Clinics
DPH has contracted with two vendors to provide free rides to a DPH Clinic to get a COVID-19 vaccination. To arrange for free transportation from DinesteHealth and Delmarva Transportation, contact the DPH Vaccine Call Center at 1-833-643-1715 and press option 3. To view a list of DPH clinics offering vaccinations, visit de.gov/getmyvaccine.
Walk-ins at all sites are welcome, or you may schedule an appointment. All sites are located near DART bus routes and are wheelchair accessible. The DPH clinics offer the Pfizer vaccine so anyone age 12 and older is eligible to be vaccinated at these sites. Parental consent is required for anyone under age 18, but a parent is not required to be there in person. Parental consent can be provided by completing, printing and signing the Immunization Reporting Record located on the webpage under the clinic location section.
Delawareans are Reminded of State Requirements for Use of Face Masks
As a reminder to the public, Delaware Governor John Carney’s 29th modification to the COVID-19 State of Emergency declaration, which took effect Friday, May 21, continues to require mask-wearing in the following settings regardless of vaccination status:
- Public transportation (includes buses, Paratransit, taxi, ride-sharing services)
- Health care facilities (includes but not limited to hospitals, medical clinics and offices, special care, labs, dentists, pharmacies, blood banks/drives, veterinary care) applies to patients, staff, and visitors
- Long-term care facilities (for staff and visitors – if resident and visitor are fully vaccinated, no mask is needed if in private area)
- State facilities
- Correctional facilities
- Homeless shelters
- Child care facilities (staff, parents, visitors, students Kindergarten and above)
- Schools
DPH strongly encourages unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals to continue to wear masks in public settings and around those who live outside of their household. Individual businesses have the ability to enact stricter requirements than the state and require mask use.
While the most recent modification to the State of Emergency declaration no longer requires social distancing, DPH continues to strongly encourage 6 feet of social distancing for unvaccinated persons, per CDC guidelines.
Long-term care statistics
Information related to positive cases and deaths among residents at long-term care facilities are reported as of Thursday evening. There have been a total of 2,730 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents, and 753 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19 (with 0 additional deaths from last week).
Sussex County deaths involving residents of long-term care facilities include:
- Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (25)
- Brandywine Living at Seaside Pointe, Rehoboth Beach (5)
- Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Millsboro (14)
- Country Rest Home, Greenwood (17)
- Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Delmar (2)
- Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (46)
- Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (49)
- Lofland Park Center, Genesis Healthcare, Seaford (6)
- Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (54)
- Seaford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Seaford (4)
- The Moorings at Lewes, Lewes (4)
- WillowBrooke Court Skilled Center at Manor House, Seaford (12)
- One other Sussex County facility (1)
- There have been additional deaths in Kent and New Castle facilities, as well.
Questions of all kinds
Anyone who is sick with any of the following symptoms should stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose without a known cause (such as allergies). Other symptoms such as abdominal pain or lack of appetite have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation by a primary care provider. Anyone who is sick should avoid going into public spaces and should ask someone else to pick up essential supplies from the grocery store or the pharmacy.
Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, is being advised to make sure to distance themselves from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions — including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment — might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
People with complaints about individuals violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: HSPContact@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov.
As a reminder, DPH recently announced it has created a pathway for the public to submit complaints if they believe a COVID-19 vaccination provider is violating vaccination requirements. Those complaints can be directed to HSPContact@delaware.gov.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211, or email info@delaware211.org. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.
Any Delaware healthcare, long-term care, residential or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns can email DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 (ext. 2).
For all information on Delaware’s response, visit de.gov/coronavirus.
Delawareans 18 or older are encouraged to download "COVID Alert DE," Delaware’s free exposure notification app to help protect your neighbors while ensuring your privacy. Download on the App Store or Google Play.