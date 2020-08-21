The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) provided its weekly Friday update on the most recent statistics related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Delaware, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
In all, 430 new cases were announced this week, for a total of 16,770 positive cases of COVID-19 among Delaware residents, reported to DPH since March 11. This includes the 8,839 individuals who are considered recovered.
For the second week in a row, the number of new daily COVID-19 cases remained below 100 per day. The seven-day average for the percentage of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 once again increased slightly from 4.1 to 4.4 percent as of Thursday, Aug. 20. In addition, 37 individuals are currently hospitalized (10 are critically ill) due to COVID-19 in Delaware, down from 46 reported as of last Friday’s update.
In addition, DPH is also announcing that after once again completing a review of death certificate records from the Delaware Vital Events Registration System (DelVERS) and comparing that information to epidemiological surveillance data, DPH epidemiologists have identified five dditional COVID-19 deaths that occurred in July, but were not previously reported to DPH through standard reporting procedures. These deaths should be classified as confirmed or probable deaths, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) case definition. Of the five deaths added to the state’s total death count, all are classified as confirmed due to there being a positive lab result of COVID-19 in DPH’s surveillance system.
As stated previously, the epidemiology team at the Division of Public Health shared its COVID-19 death data with DPH’s Bureau of Health and Vital Statistics. To ensure the highest quality of data, the bureau’s staff performed a review of the death certifications in the Delaware Vital Events Registration System that list either COVID-19, or SARS CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. The purpose of this review was to ensure that DPH is accurately capturing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths based on both epidemiology surveillance and death certificate data.
The Division of Public Health will continue to conduct periodic reviews of its Vital Records data to identify additional COVID-19 deaths, which could lead to ongoing increases in the state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths.
With the five additional July deaths added to the state’s statistics, and two more deaths this week, a total of 600 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 21 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 318 were female and 282 were male. A total of 297 individuals were from New Castle County, 109 were from Kent County, and 194 were from Sussex County.
Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at: coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing.
Starting on Aug. 21, those tested through one of the three Walgreens pilot testing sites in Middletown, Dover and Bridgeville will be able to receive results via email from Labware when an email address is provided. This should reduce the time for receiving test results.
Delaware COVID-19 data:
The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, include:
- 16,770 total positive cases
- New Castle County cases: 7,737
- Kent County cases: 2,529
- Sussex County cases: 6,235
- Unknown County: 269
- Females: 8,964; Males: 7,780; Unknown Sex: 26
- Age range: 0 to 104
- Currently hospitalized: 37, including 10 critically ill (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)
- Delawareans recovered: 8,839
- 201,238 negative tests (preliminary data, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis).
(Data are provisional and subject to change.)
Generally, Delaware is now considering patients recovered after at least 24 hours have passed since the resolution of fever (without the use of fever-reducing medications) and/or improvement in symptoms, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Individuals who tested positive who have not had any symptoms are considered recovered after at least 10 days have passed since the date of their first positive COVID-19 test with no subsequent illness.
Long-term care statistics
Information related to positive cases and deaths among residents at long-term care facilities will be updated weekly each Friday, using information reported as of 6 p.m. Thursday evening. There has been a total of 1,236 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents (two more than las week), and 364 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19 (also two more than last week).
The locations and number of deaths involving residents of long-term care facilities are:
- Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (17)
- Brandywine Living at Seaside Pointe, Rehoboth Beach (2)
- Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Millsboro (8)
- Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (20)
- Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (40)
- Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (35)
Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal at de.gov/healthycommunity.
Data quality review
To ensure the highest quality of data, the DPH epidemiology team is currently conducting a data quality review of the state’s COVID-19 case records to identify any duplicate records that may exist in the DPH surveillance system. While duplicate records are regularly identified and subsequently removed from the statistical file, this broad data review will ensure accuracy in the state’s data reporting. As a result of this review, the public may notice a decrease in the cumulative number of positive cases displayed on the My Healthy Community data portal over the coming days early next week. Members of the media and the general public are highly encouraged to view the “New Positive Cases” graph on the My Healthy Community dashboard for the most accurate data trends based on the date cases are reported to DPH.
