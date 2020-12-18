The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) provided its weekly Friday update on the most recent statistics related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Delaware, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.
In all, 5,291 new cases were announced this week for a total of 49,109 positive cases of COVID-19 among Delaware residents, reported to DPH since March 11. That's an average of 756 new cases daily.
In addition, 407 individuals are currently hospitalized (a net increase of 44 from last week), of whom, 68 are critically ill (an increase of 19).
A total of 854 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19, including 39 additional deaths since last week's update, plus eight added as a result of a Vital Statistics review. Total ages range in age from 21 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 433 were female and 421 were male. A total of 421 individuals were from New Castle County, 151 were from Kent County, and 282 were from Sussex County.
DPH reminds the public to review the agency’s COVID-19 Holiday Guidance, which can be found at: https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/holiday-guidance.
To protect personal health information, DPH will not confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.
The seven-day average for the percentage of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 decreased slightly to 21.9 percent as of Thursday. (DPH now publishes both positivity rates – persons tested and total tests conducted – on its online COVID-19 data portal. As of Tuesday, the seven-day average for the percentage of total tests that were positive was 9.7 percent, the same as last week.
Statistics are posted online at the My Healthy Community COVID-19 data portal (https://myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov/locations/state).
Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus websites:
This month, Walgreens pharmacies added new locations in all three counties.
School-related statistics for K-12
The Division of Public Health is providing statewide aggregate data on the total number of COVID-19 positive cases among students and staff who were in-person at a school or childcare facility while potentially infectious, reported to DPH since Sept. 1, 2020. To determine the start of the infectious period, or when others may have been exposed to someone infectious, DPH looks 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms or 48 hours prior to testing for those individuals who had no symptoms. These data only indicate potential exposure to COVID-19 in these settings, not whether exposure actually occurred.
Please note, these figures do not indicate that the infections were caused from being in the school setting.
Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive students and staff, statewide, who were in-person at a school or childcare facility while potentially infectious, reported to DPH between Sept. 1 and Dec. 16, 2020:
|Weekly total
|Weekly total
|Cumulative total
|Cumulative total
|Setting
|Staff Cases
|Student Cases
|Staff Cases
|Student Cases
|Child care facility
|24
|27
|150
|135
|Private K-12
|9
|18
|91
|199
|Public K-12
|54
|48
|374
|300
Data is preliminary and subject to change.
Delaware COVID-19 data:
The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, include:
- 49,109 total positive cases
- New Castle County cases: 28,235
- Kent County cases: 7,878
- Sussex County cases: 13,079
- Unknown County: 119
- Females: 26,126; Males: 22,902; Unknown Sex: 78
- Age range: 0 to 104
- Currently hospitalized: 407, including 68 critically ill (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)
- 428,997 negative tests (preliminary data, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis).
- 882,919 total tests administered as of Dec. 15
(Data are provisional and subject to change.)
Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, and information on Delaware's contact tracing efforts can be found on the Division of Public Health's My Healthy Community data portal at de.gov/healthycommunity.
Generally, Delaware considers patients recovered after at least 24 hours have passed since the resolution of fever (without the use of fever-reducing medications) and/or improvement in symptoms, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Individuals who tested positive who have not had any symptoms are considered recovered after at least 10 days have passed since the date of their first positive COVID-19 test with no subsequent illness.
Long-term care statistics
Information related to positive cases and deaths among residents at long-term care facilities will be updated weekly each Friday, using information reported as of 6 p.m. Thursday evening. There has been a total of 1,769 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents, and 463 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.
Sussex County deaths involving residents of long-term care facilities include:
- Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (18)
- Brandywine Living at Seaside Pointe, Rehoboth Beach (3)
- Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Millsboro (9)
- Country Rest Home, Greenwood (11)
- Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (23)
- Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (43)
- Lofland Park Center, Genesis Healthcare, Seaford (6)
- Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (38)
- The Moorings at Lewes, Lewes (4)
- One other Sussex County long-term care facility (1 death at this facility)
There have been deaths in Kent and New Castle facilities, as well.
COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities
The DPH is currently investigating COVID-19 outbreaks in several long-term care facilities. Locations where significant ongoing outbreaks are occurring include:
- Lofland Park in Seaford: 19 residents and 17 staff
- Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Delmar: 38 residents and 34 staff
- The Moorings at Lewes in Lewes: 15 residents and 36 staff
- Brandywine Assisted Living at Seaside in Rehoboth Beach: 39 residents and 15 staff
- Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare in Milford: 24 residents and 14 staff
- Seaford Center Nursing Home in Seaford: 14 residents and 15 staff
- Harrison House Senior Living in Georgetown: 12 residents and 12 staff
- WillowBrooke Court Skilled Center at Manor House in Seaford: 32 residents and 24 staff
There are outbreaks at Kent and New Castle facilities, as well.
("Staff" may include health care and non-health care personnel, such as facility vendors or other individuals working in the long-term care facility who may not be full-time facility employees.)
Questions of all kinds
Anyone who is sick with any of the following symptoms should stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose without a known cause (such as allergies). Other symptoms such as abdominal pain or lack of appetite have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation by a primary care provider. Anyone who is sick should avoid going into public spaces and should ask someone else to pick up essential supplies from the grocery store or the pharmacy.
Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, is being advised to make sure to distance themselves from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions — including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment — might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
People with complaints about individuals violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: HSPContact@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211, or email info@delaware211.org. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.
Any Delaware healthcare, long-term care, residential or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns can email DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 (ext. 2).
For all information on Delaware’s response, visit de.gov/coronavirus.
Download the "COVID Alert DE" tracking application for mobile devices from the Google Play store or Apple App Store.