Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG), this week expressed thanks to the DBG’s Sussex County vaccination clinic partners — the Sussex County Libraries’ Bookmobile, Beebe Healthcare and Sussex County EMS — who held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the gardens on Thursday, July 22.
“I just want to say how honored we were to be a part of this Sussex County community vaccination clinic outreach,” Sander said.
DBG Executive Director Sheryl Swed said, “We were pleased about the cheerful and helpful attitude of our clinic partners and were happy to give free day-passes for entry to the gardens for all who received the vaccinations, and to our healthcare partner staff members.”
The DBG is open to the public Thursdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations are recommended, but “walk-ins” are welcome. For reservations, go to delawaregardens.org/hours-admission.
The Delaware Botanic Gardens is located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro. Memberships are available by going to delawaregardens.org/membership. The mission of the Delaware Botanic Gardens is “to create a world-class, inspirational, educational, and sustainable public botanic garden in southern Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all.”’ For more information go to delawaregardens.org.