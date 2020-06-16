DART this week announced their “Stuff The Bus” food drive in support of the Food Bank of Delaware’s COVID-19 relief efforts. The food drive will be collecting non-perishable donations for Delawareans in need of food assistance during this time of increased demand.
DART is looking for the public’s help by stopping by one of the drop off locations with their non-perishable donation. “Stuff the Bus” will be collecting food at five sites throughout the State. The drop off locations, collection dates and times are:
• Monday, June 22: Safeway, 19283 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Tuesday, June 23: Safeway, 190 John Hunn Brown Rd., Dover, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(Corner of S. Bay Rd. at S. Little Creek Rd.)
• Wednesday, June 24: ShopRite of Four Seasons, 700 Plaza Dr., Newark, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Thursday, June 25: ShopRite of Brandywine Commons, 1300 Rocky Run Parkway, Wilmington, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Friday, June 26: ShopRite of First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike, Stanton, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The most-needed items, according to DART, are: Cornflakes, Cheerios, oatmeal, Raisin Bran, rice (white or brown), spaghetti sauce, pasta, peanut butter, canned tuna (in water), canned salmon, canned chicken, 100-percent fruit/vegetable juice, corn muffin mix, canned beans, dry beans, soup/stews, canned vegetables, canned fruit and granola bars.
DART is also encouraging the public to donate directly to the Food Bank of Delaware, if they are unable to visit any of the “Stuff the Bus” collection sites. For more information on donating food, contact the Food Bank at (302) 292-1305, or visit their website at www.FBD.org. The Food Bank of Delaware is a nonprofit agency committed to ending hunger in Delaware.
The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), operates DART First State.