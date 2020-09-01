DART is inviting Delawareans to “mask up,” in a contest that offers people the chance to show off their masks and get a chance to win either a seven-day DART Pass or a week’s supply of DART Paratransit tickets. One winner from each county (New Castle, Kent and Sussex) will be selected.
When people ride DART, they can take a selfie with their mask on, and tag DART on social media, mentioning where they’re from and using the hashtag #MaskUpDARTDE. They can tag DART First State on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Selfies should be submitted by Wednesday, Sept. 30.
“We thank everyone who continues to wear a mask for being a responsible DART rider,” representatives said. “And thank you for choosing DART!”