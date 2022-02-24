Aspira Health will host a COVID 19 vaccine clinic at Sussex Academy, 21150 Airport Road, Georgetown, on Thursday, Feb. 24. Aspira Health will provide the Pfizer vaccine. The event is open to the public from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Note:
• Aspira’s scheduler sends out an automated messaging confirming the Lewes Clinic location; however, this event will be at Sussex Academy. The confirmation will say 18068 Coastal Hwy, Lewes, DE, but the clinic is definitely at Sussex Academy, 21150 Airport Road, Georgetown.
• Patients ages 5-11 need to have a parent/guardian present even if they have a completed consent form.
• The vaccination clinic is open to anyone in the community from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Those receiving the vaccinations don’t have to be a student or family member of the school to attend.
• Entry will be through the side door of the gym, near the front entrance.
Vaccine event details:
• Both child and adult vaccines will be available.
• Adults who are qualified for booster shots will also be able to receive vaccinations.
• Those who are receiving a booster shot should bring their existing physical vaccination card if they can so the card can be updated.
Vaccines available:
• Pfizer COVID-19 Pediatric (5-11 years old) — first or second shot;
• Pfizer COVID-19 Adult (12+ years old) — first, second or booster shot.
Clinic information:
• Park in the front of the school and come to the side door of the gym.
• Bring Photo ID where it is age-appropriate.
• Those who have health insurance should bring their insurance card as well.
• For those who do not have health insurance, vaccines are still free and available.
• Appointments using the site at https://clinic.docresponse.com/apps/control/intake are preferred to speed up the visit.
• The clinic is open to the public from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
• After your shot, patients are requested to wait 15 mins for observation.
• Patients younger than 18 need a consent form completed by the parent/guardian. Forms can be completed on-site.
Registration instructions:
• To sign up, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Sign Up page at https://clinic.docresponse.com/apps/control/intake.
For more information, visit https://aspirahealth.net/services/covid-19-vaccine/s.