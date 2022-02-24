COVID-19 vaccine vials.png (copy) (copy) (copy)

COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at Sussex Academy on Feb. 24. The event is open to the public.

 Coastal Point • Submitted

Aspira Health will host a COVID 19 vaccine clinic at Sussex Academy, 21150 Airport Road, Georgetown, on Thursday, Feb. 24. Aspira Health will provide the Pfizer vaccine. The event is open to the public from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Note:

• Aspira’s scheduler sends out an automated messaging confirming the Lewes Clinic location; however, this event will be at Sussex Academy. The confirmation will say 18068 Coastal Hwy, Lewes, DE, but the clinic is definitely at Sussex Academy, 21150 Airport Road, Georgetown.

• Patients ages 5-11 need to have a parent/guardian present even if they have a completed consent form.

• The vaccination clinic is open to anyone in the community from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Those receiving the vaccinations don’t have to be a student or family member of the school to attend.

• Entry will be through the side door of the gym, near the front entrance.

Vaccine event details:

• Both child and adult vaccines will be available.

• Adults who are qualified for booster shots will also be able to receive vaccinations.

• Those who are receiving a booster shot should bring their existing physical vaccination card if they can so the card can be updated.

Vaccines available:

• Pfizer COVID-19 Pediatric (5-11 years old) — first or second shot;

• Pfizer COVID-19 Adult (12+ years old) — first, second or booster shot.

Clinic information:

• Park in the front of the school and come to the side door of the gym.

• Bring Photo ID where it is age-appropriate.

• Those who have health insurance should bring their insurance card as well.

• For those who do not have health insurance, vaccines are still free and available.

• Appointments using the site at https://clinic.docresponse.com/apps/control/intake are preferred to speed up the visit.

• The clinic is open to the public from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

• After your shot, patients are requested to wait 15 mins for observation.

• Patients younger than 18 need a consent form completed by the parent/guardian. Forms can be completed on-site.

Registration instructions:

• To sign up, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Sign Up page at https://clinic.docresponse.com/apps/control/intake.

For more information, visit https://aspirahealth.net/services/covid-19-vaccine/s.