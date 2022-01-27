Early this week, the number of hospitalizations in Delaware due to coronavirus infections was down, but that didn’t mean Gov. John Carney planned to repeal the state mask mandate.
Asked whether the order to wear masks everywhere indoors would end, Carney, at his Tuesday, Jan. 25, press briefing, said that, although he doesn’t want masks to be required any longer than necessary, “There is still a ton of spread, so we’ll meet together and talk about it within our team.”
“I know the school mask mandate will continue, because we want to keep our kids in school. … We’re not going to look for a specific data point, but we’ll be looking at it as things change and as they improve,” he said. “We encourage people to voluntarily keep their masks on when they go into a public place. We were getting hit with a really incredible surge. There was a need to do something better, a little more effective,” he said, even though, “my preference is to always do it voluntarily.”
Carney said he had met with Delaware Restaurant Association members last week and heard their concerns.
“We can help them by wearing our mask. … Everything is moving in the right direction. Keep that mask on,” he said, adding that the State will distribute more than 125,000 masks to schools in Delaware.
“It looks like, hopefully, we are over the hump here. Let’s all continue to wear our masks and look for better days ahead this spring,” he said.
Carney was also asked about Delaware Tech’s policy, announced on Jan. 21 and requiring students to have proof of vaccination to register for summer courses beginning on March 30, with the same applying to students registering for the fall semester beginning on April 20. The requirement also applies to workforce training and members of the public who go on campus, beginning May 1.
“They all know better than I how to run their operations,” Carney said, adding that he admired the college president for taking measures to protect again spread of the coronavirus.
As of early this week, there were 1,643 cases of the virus statewide, with 23.8 percent positive tests, 550 current hospitalizations, with 59 people in critical condition, and 2,480 deaths thus far in the pandemic. The number of hospitalizations slowed during the past few days, Carney said.
“Our testing numbers are off the charts — 50,000 or so last week, which is a really big number,” the governor said. About 7,054 tests are being performed every day.
More than 1.6 million vaccines have been administered in the state, with 640,933 Delaware residents full vaccinated, 93.5 percent of those 65 or older fully vaccinated and 69.7 percent of those 5 or older vaccinated.
Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Department of Public Health, who was with Carney at the press briefing, said she, like Carney, was cautiously optimistic, but that it is important to remember there are many more cases of COVID this year than there were last year.
“COVID is not just the common cold or even the flu. We’re just not to a point where we can say this is endemic like flu, but we are excited we are seeing a decrease in these numbers, so we have to keep at it,” she said.
After Thanksgiving, there was a surge in pediatric cases caused by the delta variant, followed by a Christmastime surge caused by the omicron variant, with 5- to 17-year-old children having the highest rate of infection.
“As of Jan. 22, the vaccination rates for kids 5 to 11 is about 27 percent — meaning 27 percent have received just one dose of the COVID vaccine. That compares to 70 percent, overall, for the state of Delaware,” she said. Delaware ranks 21st in the nation for the number of children vaccinated, Rattay said, emphasizing the importance of children getting the vaccine as soon as they are eligible.
By now, more than 20 million children have been vaccinated, and the vaccine safety profile is positive, she said.
“Serious side effects have been extremely rare. … A lot of parents are concerned about possible developmental side-effects, but there is no evidence of developmental side effects” or future reproductive problems, she said. However, there have been reproductive side effects for males due to COVID infections.
Rattay said unvaccinated individuals are 44 times more likely to be hospitalized if they get the virus than those who have not gotten a booster — a number she called “really astonishing.”
(Visit vaccines.gov or text getvax at 438829 to see where vaccines are available.)
Asked how long boosters will be effective, and whether future shots will be needed, Rattay said not enough information is yet available, although booster shots seem to be holding durability “quite well.” However, it isn’t yet know what kind of genetic mutations will be seen in the future, she said.
Many experts are assuming an annual booster will be needed, similar to the flu vaccine.
“There are a lot of unknowns right now. At some point in the not-to-distant future, we will be able to pivot to an annual vaccine, just like we see for influenza,” Rattay said.