While the number of coronavirus cases — with more than 90 percent now being caused by the omicron variant — remains troubling, Gov. John Carney this week said he was hopeful the decrease in hospitalizations will mean good news in the weeks and months to come.
Last week, there were 759 hospitalizations in Delaware, but this week that number had dropped to 683.
“We are hopeful. We’ve also seen a leveling off of new positive cases and a slight reduction in the percent positive, but those numbers are still incredibly high. The numbers are still really off the charts, but we are hopeful it is not getting worse. These reductions are giving our hospital personnel some level of hope, in addition to the morale boost they got from help from the National Guard,” Carney said at the Tuesday, Jan. 18, press briefing.
The state’s mandate, requiring face masks be worn in all indoor locations statewide, is “making a difference already,” Carney said.
“We know it will help prevent additional spread. Masks will help tamp down the omicron variant … that is very infectious,” he said.
As of early this week, there were 2,514 new cases of the coronavirus reported on a seven-day average, 28.8 percent positive tests, 683 people in the hospital, with 71 in critical condition, and 2,424 deaths in Delaware since the pandemic began.
But during the past few days preceding the press briefing, “The situation is not getting worse and it is getting a little bit better, hopefully. But we will see what happens over the next several days,” Carney said.
Also early this week, 1,638,375 vaccines had been administered, with 633,996 people, or 65.1 percent, fully vaccinated The demand for testing increased, and about 9,000 tests were being done every day last week, he said.
Despite slightly lower numbers, “This is not the time to let our guard, and we have to prepare for future variants,” warned Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, who was with Carney at the press briefing.
She said samples taken from those ill with the virus, processed from Dec. 24 to 30, 2021, indicated the omicron variant was responsible for 93 percent of COVID-19 illnesses, while the delta variant caused 7 percent.
“Omicron, by far, is now our predominant variant that we are seeing in Delaware,” Rattay said.
Among those who became ill with the omicron variant, 88 percent had not gotten booster shots, while 91.4 percent of those hospitalized had not received boosters.
“The current COVID vaccines target the spike protein on the COVID virus. The omicron variant has many mutations on the spike protein, which helps it dodge antibodies,” she explained.
Rattay said Moderna representatives have said their booster shot increases protection from the omicron variant by 37 times, while the Pfizer booster offers 25 times the protection. Being fully vaccinated “still protects against severe illness, but boosters are much more likely to block infection, for many reasons, including future genetic mutations,” Rattay said.
She referenced an article that states that the primary vaccine series is 90 to 95 percent effective against serious illness or death, but the booster vaccine increases that to 99 to 100 percent.
“While boosters might not entirely squash breakthrough cases, the chance of hospitalization is much less,” Rattay said, urging everyone 12 or older to get a booster shot, if it has been five months since they got their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months since receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“We are not where we need to be with vaccines, with only 30 percent of the population age 12 and up up-to-date on their vaccines. We’ve got some real room for improvement,” she said.
Concerning the importance of wearing the correct kind of face mask, Rattay said the CDC now recommends an N-95 respirator or KN-95 mask.
“It is so important to remember any mask is better than no mask,” she said, adding that she has asked all many patients if they were wearing a mask when they were exposed to the virus, and all of them said they were not.
“The reality is not having a mask on at all is how we are seeing so much spread of infection. What the CDC is saying is any mask is better than no mask, but make sure whatever mask you wear fits you well. Make sure there are no gaps around your face, and that you wear it over your mouth and nose. Wear it all times,” she said, recommending most highly a well-fitting, NIOSH-approved N-95 respirator.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said the number of hospitalizations continues to be high and there is no reserve corps of doctors and nurses. That makes the assistance being provided by the National Guard important, he said.
Schall said a recent vaccination clinic attended by Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall Long was successful and “shows you when the community power is there, it brings people to an event.”
“This was something like that; it wasn’t the State. It was pharmacies who worked with a lot of people, including the lieutenant governor, and they got 500 people,” he said.
Asked whether there are plans to provide masks to Delaware residents, Carney said the focus will be providing masks to schools.
Asked about reports that school cleaning protocols are not being kept up because of lack of staff, that classes are being combined and students are arriving to school late because there are too few bus drivers, Carney said his administration is “paying a lot of attention” to the problems.
Retired teaches have been invited to come back and teach.
“It is difficult, because it really is a school-by-school proposition. We are focused really hard on bringing the surge down so the number of the staff with COVID is reduced, and we’re just going to have to keep our nose to the grindstone this month as we peak and get healthier on the other side. We did talk about if the National Guard could be deployed to do non-educational functions. It doesn’t look as promising as maybe it once did. We are really focusing on decompression in our hospitals,” Carney said.
He said providing masks for teachers, staff and students should help alleviate these problems.