The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) provided its weekly Friday update on the most recent statistics related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Delaware, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.
In all, 807 new cases were announced this week for a total of 18,559 positive cases of COVID-19 among Delaware residents, reported to DPH since March 11. This includes the 10,045 individuals who are considered recovered.
The seven-day average for the percentage of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 increased faster than usual from 4.6 to 5.8 percent as of Thursday, Sept. 10. In addition, 66 individuals are currently hospitalized (16 are critically ill), which is eight more people compared to last week.
With seven new fatalities this week, 613 total Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals ranged in age from 21 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 323 were female and 290 were male. A total of 305 individuals were from New Castle County, 111 were from Kent County, and 197 were from Sussex County.
Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at: coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing.
Statewide testing sites updated
On Friday, Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) announced updates to the State's testing strategy, expanding access to free COVID-19 statewide and providing consistent options for Delawareans to get tested.
The shift from mobile to fixed sites will begin Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. This will expand testing opportunities across the state.
Testing sites will be located in several areas throughout Delaware, and include eight drive-through Walgreens locations (five of them newly added), five State Service Center sites; and six DPH clinics. Testing services will be offered five to seven days per week, depending on the location.
“Delaware has one of the most effective COVID-19 testing programs in the country, and these updates to our statewide plan will make testing even more accessible for all Delawareans,” said Carney. “The fact is, testing for COVID-19 is the best way to track the spread of this virus across our state and country. It’s also the way we contain potential outbreaks. Please consider getting a free test by visiting de.gov/gettested.”
“We are committed to providing easy access to testing for all,” said A.J. Schall, DEMA director. “This move provides consistent sites across the state, expanded hours, and an in-home option to make sure everyone has access to testing.”
Testing, identifying positive cases, and making contact with close contacts of those individuals is crucial to help prevent further transmission in the community.
“We continue to see community spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 throughout the state. That is why it is so important that consistent, stable testing availability continues to be available to Delawareans when and where they need it, regardless of symptoms or insurance,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the DPH. “We will continue to encourage testing for individuals, especially those who have come in close contact with a positive case and those with frequent or high-risk contact with others.”
The full list of testing locations, hours, and registration options will continue to be available on Delaware’s COVID-19 website at de.gov/gettested.
Registration varies by the venue: Walgreens sites do not require advanced registration; pre-registration for State Service Center locations can be done online at Delaware.curativeinc.com; Public Health clinics appointments can be made by telephoning the locations directly.
All testing is free of charge with results expected in 48-72 hours. Types of tests vary by location but include saliva-based tests and swabs that swab just inside the nostrils.
In addition to these state-supported fixed testing sites, COVID-19 testing continues to be available through most Delaware hospitals, private labs, primary care providers, some urgent care centers, and Federally Qualified Health Centers for vulnerable populations. The State also expanded options for at-home testing (https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/home-test-kit).
Delaware COVID-19 data:
The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, include:
- 18,559 total positive cases
- New Castle County cases: 8,880
- Kent County cases: 2,747
- Sussex County cases: 6,471
- Unknown County: 461
- Females: 9,973; Males: 8,555; Unknown Sex: 31
- Age range: 0 to 104
- Currently hospitalized: 66, including 16 critically ill (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)
- Delawareans recovered: 10,045
- 239,364 negative tests (preliminary data, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis).
(Data are provisional and subject to change.)
Generally, Delaware is now considering patients recovered after at least 24 hours have passed since the resolution of fever (without the use of fever-reducing medications) and/or improvement in symptoms, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Individuals who tested positive who have not had any symptoms are considered recovered after at least 10 days have passed since the date of their first positive COVID-19 test with no subsequent illness.
Long-term care statistics
Information related to positive cases and deaths among residents at long-term care facilities will be updated weekly each Friday, using information reported as of 6 p.m. Thursday evening. There has been a total of 1,233 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents, and 369 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.
Sussex County deaths involving residents of long-term care facilities include:
- Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (17)
- Brandywine Living at Seaside Pointe, Rehoboth Beach (2)
- Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Millsboro (9)
- Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (20)
- Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (40)
- Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (36)
Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found online at the DPH My Healthy Community data portal at de.gov/healthycommunity.
Questions of all kinds
Anyone who is sick with any of the following symptoms should stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose without a known cause (such as allergies). Other symptoms such as abdominal pain or lack of appetite have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation by a primary care provider. Anyone who is sick should avoid going into public spaces and should ask someone else to pick up essential supplies from the grocery store or the pharmacy.
Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, is being advised to make sure to distance themselves from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions — including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment — might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
People with complaints about individuals violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: HSPContact@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211, or email info@delaware211.org. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.
Any Delaware healthcare, long-term care, residential or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns can email DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 (ext. 2).
For all information on Delaware’s response, visit de.gov/coronavirus.