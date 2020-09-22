Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services (DHSS) and the Delaware Department of Technology & Information (DTI) announced on Tuesday, Sept. 22, that the COVID Alert DE app will be interoperable with Pennsylvania’s exposure notification app, COVID Alert PA, which launched on Tuesday.
The COVID Alert DE mobile app is available in the Apple App Store or on Google Play.
“Nearly 25,000 Delawareans have already downloaded COVID Alert DE to help us slow the spread of this virus,” said Carney. “By teaming up with Pennsylvania, we are hoping to raise awareness of this important technology, and assist those Delawareans that travel to and from Pennsylvania for their daily commutes. We encourage those who have not yet downloaded the app to consider doing so to protect themselves and their families.”
COVID Alert DE and COVID Alert PA were created in partnership with the software developer NearForm. The apps will allow for interoperability and exposure notifications across state lines using Bluetooth technology developed by Apple and Google.
“COVID Alert DE is working well, but with Pennsylvania’s newly announced app, it will work even better,” said DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik. ”Contact tracers across the state have been providing Delawareans who have tested positive and have COVID Alert DE on their phones with the six-digit code they need to, in turn, upload their keys and anonymously notify close contacts. We appreciate the community support getting the word out about this app, and we hope to see a jump in users in weeks to come.”
Officials reiterated that the app is not a substitute for basic public health precautionary measures — including mask-wearing, social distancing in public and frequent handwashing. Additionally, those who have the app are still being asked to speak with contact tracers from the Division of Public Health if contacted.
Visit de.gov/covidalert for additional information about COVID Alert DE, or send questions to DPHCall@delaware.gov.
Any business, nonprofit or organization that is interested in COVID Alert DE can email questions about partnership opportunities to DHSS_TownHall@delaware.gov.
The COVID Alert DE app can be downloaded at Apple Store or Google Play.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.