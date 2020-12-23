On Thursday, Dec. 10, the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel gave the thumbs up to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Less than a week later, Beebe Healthcare administered the first doses in Sussex County to our front-line healthcare workers.
The relief from this deadly virus may finally begin almost nine months after it spread in Delaware, claiming hundreds of lives.
No matter your profession or stage in life, the big question surrounding the vaccine has been safety and effectiveness. The reports of higher than 90 percent efficacy is certainly a good sign.
In a previous article, we discussed the amazing technology around these vaccines. But what about side effects? The data is promising here, too, and it should be noted that two other world leaders — Canada and the United Kingdom — have begun distribution as well.
According to Pfizer’s data submitted to the FDA, the most common side effects were swelling and redness at the vaccine injection site. Other noted common side effects in the trial included fatigue, headache and muscle pain, which had a greater chance of occurring after the second dose than the first dose.
The data comes from Pfizer’s most recent clinical trial that included 44,000 participants from various age groups as well as races and ethnicities. For the participants, every symptom or side effect is closely monitored and investigated. More than 70,000 volunteers were enrolled in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. Current results from both trials indicated that the vaccines were well-tolerated and greater than 90 percent effective.
These minimal side effects, combined with its efficacy, show the benefits that a vaccine could provide to this deadly coronavirus pandemic that continues to set records in recent weeks.
While it is understandable to have vaccine hesitancy, the initial data suggests overwhelming positives compared to the potential COVID-19 risk factors. My Beebe colleagues have also jumped at the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines have gone through clinical trials which has been presented to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the Food & Drug Administration’s Vaccine Biologic Related Products Advisory Committee. Through this, the Pfizer-BioNTech has received Emergency Use Authorization.
It is good to start a conversation with your primary care provider if you have concerns. If you are looking for a primary care provider, Beebe Medical Group practice are accepting new patients, call (302) 645-3332.
Beebe hosted a virtual town hall on Thursday, Dec. 17, to provide additional information about the vaccine, via Facebook.
Lastly, it is important to remember that masks will remain important throughout the winter and spring — and possibly even longer. Please remember to follow the three Ws: Wear your mask, Wash your hands, and Watch your distance.
To stay updated on COVID-19 vaccines, follow Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page and visit beebehealthcare.org, as well as the Division of Public Health’s website: coronavirus.delaware.gov/vaccine.
William Chasanov, DO, is board certified in internal medicine and infectious disease. He serves as the clinical transformation officer at Beebe Healthcare. He also sees patients in the hospital at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus and at Beebe Infectious Disease and Travel Medicine.