Gov. John Carney and the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on Tuesday announced that medical providers, including hospital systems, may now vaccinate Delawareans ages 16 or older against COVID-19, whether or not they have a high-risk medical condition.
The state’s COVID-19 vaccination program is now fully open to Delawareans 16 or older at any vaccination provider. As of Monday, April 12, Delaware providers had administered 568,003 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“This news means that any eligible Delawarean who wants a COVID-19 vaccine should be able to get one — whether it’s at their doctor’s office, a local pharmacy or a community vaccination event,” said Carney. “We’re vaccinating thousands of Delawareans each day. I’d encourage all Delawareans to get the shot. If you’re concerned, talk to your doctor, or members of your family and friends who have already received the vaccine. That’s how we’ll beat this virus.”
Single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine use suspended
Also on Tuesday, the Delaware Division of Public Health announced that it would be pausing all usage of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in accordance with new CDC and FDA recommendations.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending that our Delaware vaccine partners hold off on using the J&J vaccine until the situation has been further assessed," said DPH’s Jen Brestel. “The State will not use J&J at its vaccination sites until we receive further federal guidance.”
The decision comes after the CDC and FDA reported six cases of "rare and severe" blood clots in women ages 16 to 48 who received the vaccination. The six cases developed after more than 6.8 million J&J doses were administered nationwide. Delaware Public Health officials said none of the cases involve Delawareans, and that they're unaware of any issues related to blood clots and J&J vaccinations in the state.
Visit de.gov/covidvaccine for information on Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Visit de.gov/coronavirus to get the latest on Delaware’s response to COVID-19.
Visit de.gov/gettested to learn more about free COVID-19 testing.