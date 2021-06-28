Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) have announced the list of community vaccination sites and pop-up testing sites throughout Delaware this week. Vaccination locations include walk-in community vaccination events hosted by community partners including the Sussex County Coalition, and Curative sites. Testing locations include pop-up and Curative trailer sites.
Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 vaccination locations, including Division of Public Health Clinics, at de.gov/getmyvaccine and additional testing locations at de.gov/gettested.
Delawareans who get vaccinated by June 29 will be entered to win $5,000 in cash and additional prizes in twice-weekly drawings conducted by the Delaware Lottery. All Delawareans vaccinated in Delaware are eligible for the final drawing on June 30: a $302,000 cash giveaway and low-digit license plates. Learn more at dewins.org.
Sussex County vaccination locations include:
- Delaware Tech Georgetown (21179 College Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947) Pfizer Available. Click here to choose your date and time.
- Rehoboth City Hall (229 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. Click here to choose your date and time.
- Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Riverwalk Farmers Market (5 S. Walnut Street, Milford, DE 19963) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. Click here to choose your date and time.
- Saturday, June 26 from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.: Hudson Fields Beer Garden (29763 Eagle Crest Rd., Milton, DE 19968) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. Click here to choose your date and time.
- Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Historic Railroad Station (140 Layton Avenue, Georgetown, DE 19947) No Appointment Required.
- Tuesday, June 29 from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.: Stango Park Concert Series (114 3rd St., Lewes, DE 19958) No Appointment Required.
Sussex County pop-up testing locations include:
- Monday, June 28 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Epworth UM Church (19285 Holland Glade Rd, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, June 30 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Indian River High School (29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro, DE 19939) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social-service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Download COVID Alert DE in the App Store or Google Play.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.