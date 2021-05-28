Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) have announced the list of community COVID-19 testing sites throughout Delaware next week. Testing locations listed include pop-up and Curative trailer sites, as well as community sites.
DEMA has coordinated community sites this week, in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and healthcare locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations online at de.gov/gettested.
Delawareans are being encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services’ social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for testing location updates due to inclement weather.
Sussex County pop-up testing locations for June 1-5 include:
- Tuesday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Delaware Tech Owens Campus, Lot A (21179 College Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947) Register at delaware.curativeinc.com.
- Wednesday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Indian River High School (29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro, DE 19939) Register at delaware.curativeinc.com.
- Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Nutter Park (Seaford Festival of Youth) (Collins Ave, Seaford, DE 19973) Register at delaware.curativeinc.com.
- Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Agape Temple Int. Ministries (40 Schulze Road, Greenwood, DE 19950) Register at delaware.curativeinc.com.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Download COVID Alert DE in the App Store or Google Play. DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.