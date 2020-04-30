On March 31, Michelle Best was feeling exhausted.
Her heart rate was high, she had a fever and her oxygen saturation level was what she characterized as “lowish, but not scary-low.”
Suspecting she might have the coronavirus in the midst of the pandemic, the 51-year-old Arlington, Va., resident, who spends summers in Bethany Beach, went to an urgent-care center dedicated the virus, to be tested.
She tested negative for the flu and was told coronavirus results would take about 10 days.
Following recommendations that Americans have memorized by now, she assumed she had the virus — eventually, test results confirmed it — and stayed in her bedroom, with private bathroom, isolated from her mother, husband and three teenage sons for 10 days, as her fever reached 100.5 and pulse oximeter reading dropped.
Normal pulse oximeter readings range from 95 to 100 percent, with anything under 90 considered low.
“There was nothing oppressive about the fever, and it didn’t last long. I wasn’t all that concerned because I’m relatively healthy. I figured I’d be OK, and I was right,” Best said, even though a friend who had recently died from the coronavirus was on her mind.
“I had a lot of coughing, but I have a chronic cough anyhow. I never get a fever or anything in my chest, though,” she said.
“I never had a problem breathing. My oxygen level went down to 92, but I was sick. It went back up. What I was concerned about was if the virus didn’t play nicely with me. It hurt at my sternum, like that’s where the virus was sitting.
“I was coughing, but I was never short of breath. The fever went away quickly. I did have diarrhea, but it went away quickly, too.
“Now the coughing is better,” she said.
“I still have it, but I wanted it to dissipate 90 percent before I considered myself better. Then, I still stayed isolated two more days,” Best said.
Her 16-year-old son, James, who is immune-suppressed, was in the car with her while she was feeling ill, but neither he, 19-year-old John, 13-year-old Joseph nor her husband, Lang, became ill.
The middle boy, James, has juvenile dermatomyosistis, causing immune suppression. He was diagnosed right before he turned 4.
“It is not a severe form of the disease, but it’s been a long, rough road,” his mother said.
“We were definitely concerned about protecting him. We were kind of counting on the fact that kids don’t seem to get it or, if they do, it’s mild,” she said.
Her husband was told to remain home while his wife was sick, and he slept on the sofa.
By the day she received a call confirming the coronavirus diagnosis, her symptoms had subsided. A second test was negative.
Best had both nasal- and throat-swab tests.
“The nasal swab was really uncomfortable. The throat swab was not that uncomfortable,” she said.
Now that she’s feeling better, Best and her family want to travel to Bethany Beach, but like all out-of-state residents, they would be required to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. They don’t have a refrigerator large enough to hold groceries for two weeks for the entire family without going shopping occasionally, so they are waiting.
In the meantime, Best isn’t drawing any philosophical conclusions as a result of suffering through the virus. She said that, as a parent with a son who tires easily and often endures muscle tightness and pain, she has long pondered life’s mysteries.
During her isolation, she took advantage of days alone and organized medical records.
As for how she contracted the virus, she isn’t sure.
“You have to have a certain viral load to get it. It could have been in a pharmacy, picking up medication. It could have been at the grocery store, at the pet store. I work part-time in a medical building. It could have been on a doorknob,” she said.
“I have no way to figure out how I got it. Really, who knows?”