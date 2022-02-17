Society will never return to the days before the coronavirus caused a pandemic, Delaware Department of Health & Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik said this week, during Gov. John Carney’s weekly press briefing, “So we are going to have to figure out how to live with it.”
“This virus is with us. We are not going to go back to a time like we were in 2019,” she said.
In the future, response will have to ebb and flow with the virus, especially if there are additional variants or more surges in the number of cases, she said.
“The truth is, we don’t know. For the past two years, we have been responding to a highly mutating virus that has surprised experts at every twist and turn. We are learning, and when you know better you do better. We can say the risk is lower on a population level today than it was in early January when we were seeing 3,000 cases a day, but the risk is different depending on the person,” she said.
Those who have cancer or underlying health conditions, as well as the elderly, face more risk.
“The science is clear. The vaccine significantly reduces the risk of severe disease. Very importantly, with over a million doses of it having been distributed here in Delaware, we know these vaccines are safe,” she said.
Early this week, there were 305.6 new cases of the coronavirus in Delaware on a seven-day average, 8.8 percent positive tests, 190 current hospitalizations, with 11 patients in critical condition, and 2,645 total deaths from the virus thus far in the pandemic. Hospitalizations were decreasing, but are still higher than Carney, and health experts, would like them to be, he said.
“We want it to be 100 or fewer,” Carney said.
As he has at every weekly press briefing in this latest weekly series — and the governor announced this week’s was the last weekly briefing — Carney called for more people to get vaccinated. So far, 1.7 million vaccines have been administered in the state, with 651,868 residents now fully vaccinated, including 93.9 percent of those 65 or older and 70.9 percent of those 5 or older.
The focus is on getting more Delaware residents to schedule booster shots because they offer more than 90 percent protection against the virus, he said.
Although the statewide indoor mask mandate has been lifted, some businesses and employers are still requiring masks, he said, asking that their rules be honored. He said mask mandates will continue in state buildings and long-term care facilities, as well as on public transportation, and children will be required to wear masks in school until the end of March.
Also with the governor on Tuesday was Delaware Secretary of Education Mark Holodick, who said he has attended meetings in recent weeks concerning wearing masks in school and is comfortable with ending that state mandate on March 31. That will give school districts time to make their own decisions about requiring masks on a districtwide basis and give parents time to get children vaccinated, Holodick said.
Agreeing, Magarik said vaccinations are available throughout the state, and “We really want to give our parents time.”
“We have work to do. Our vaccination rate among youth is lower than we would like it to be,” she said. In Sussex and Kent counties, there is a significant lag in vaccinations among children ages 12 to 17.
Replying to a question about how positive home tests for COVID-19 are reported, Magarik said there is no place to report it, but the tests nonetheless serve an important function.
Carney responded to a question about Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ending the mask mandate in state buildings in that state, saying he stays in touch with Hogan and other governors of nearby states and will continue to evaluate regulations. Delaware has prisons and youth detention centers “that require a certain level of attention when it comes to keeping the virus out,” he said.
“Our numbers are dropping like a rock. We’re not where we want to be. We still have a little way to go. We are looking forward to getting better every day. We have the tools, and we know what the situation is. We will continue to monitor that, and you can monitor the data yourself on Delaware.gov,” Carney said.