The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on Wednesday, May 13, reported 10 additional fatalities related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), along with 211 additional positive cases and 140 more recovered individuals.
In total, 247 Delawareans had passed away due to complications from COVID-19 as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, the latest point from which data was available before Coastal Point press time this week. Individuals who had died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 22 to 103 years old. Of those who had died, 129 were females and 118 were males. A total of 102 individuals were from New Castle County, 45 were from Kent County and 99 were from Sussex County.
The most recent deaths announced Wednesday ranged in age from 55 to 91. Three were female and seven were male. Two were New Castle County residents, two were Kent County residents, and six were Sussex County residents. All of the individuals had underlying health conditions. Five of the 10 individuals were residents of long-term care facilities.
The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics cumulatively since March 11, as of 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 12, include:
• 6,952 total laboratory-confirmed cases, including 3,336 in Sussex County, 2,496 in New Castle County and 1,084 in Kent County. The county of residence in another 36 cases was unknown.
• 3,795 cases in females, 3,135 cases in males and 22 where the gender was unknown.
• Age range: 0 to 103.
• Currently hospitalized as of May 11 were 282 patients, 55 of whom are critically ill. (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)
• A total of 2,942 Delawareans are being deemed recovered.
• There have been 27,801 negative test results (date is preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis).
Testing available without doctor’s order
In Sussex County, testing has been expanded. Find testing site locations at https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/.
A physician’s order is not required to be tested at any of these sites, designed for community residents and employees along the Route 113 corridor in Sussex County, including areas as far west as Seaford and Laurel and focusing on employees of essential businesses, at-risk populations and families, those exposed to someone with the virus or someone caring for a sick family member.
Gov. John Carney has announced statewide expansion of testing, in partnership with Delaware hospitals, health care centers, primary care providers and long-term care facilities.
The program will allow the state to conduct 80,000 tests each month, more than four times the current level of testing statewide.
For more information on coronavirus in Delaware, dial 211. Those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing should text their ZIP code to 898-211 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Questions can also be e-mailed to DPHCall@delaware.gov.
Fauci warning
Leading immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci this week, during a Senate hearing, warned reopening states too fast could cause more suffering and death and delay full recovery of the economy.
Pettyjohn involved in morale booster
Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, in a recent newsletter e-mailed to constituents, announced he and the owner of the B 25 Mitchell bomber Panchito are planning a fly-over in Sussex County at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23.
Flying with Panchito with be a P51 Mustang and aircraft from the Delaware Aviation Museum, soaring over Beebe, Bayhealth and Nanticoke hospitals and along Routes 113 and 13.
Pettyjohn said the aircraft owners agreed to fly for the cost of fuel and oil, so he is working to raise $10,000 to cover those costs.
To donate, see the Sussex County Air Force Salute GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ewn8w.
Additional money raised will be used to buy gift cards for healthcare workers and first-responders.
Governor suspends educator evaluations
Gov. John Carney on Sunday, May 10, signed the 16th modification to his State of Emergency Declaration, suspending end-of-year evaluations for educators, professional development requirements and assessments, due to in-person schooling being canceled for the rest of the year.
The modification holds Delaware students and educators harmless for the shortened year and waives required learning hours for students and teacher days.
School districts and charter schools must still complete remote learning plans submitted to the Delaware Department of Education, according to a news release issued by Carney’s office.
Science still driving Carney’s decisions
Saying he is eager to reopen the economy, Carney stated the State’s response to the coronavirus has been “driven by science since Day 1 and will continue to be driven by science.”
The state’s ability to move into Phase 1 of reopening, probably in early June, will depend on the ability to contain coronavirus hotspots in Sussex County, especially along the Route 113 corridor, according to the Governor’s Office.
“Delawareans can’t let up. Even once we move into Phase 1 of reopening, we still need to maintain social distancing to avoid a dangerous rebound in COVID-19 cases.
“Wash your hands. Don’t go out in public unnecessarily. Don’t gather in large groups.
“If we continue follow public health guidelines, we have a real shot of getting Delaware moving again starting June 1,” Carney stated.
Virtual town hall
Beebe Healthcare will present a one-hour COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall for the community, at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 15.
Hospital President Dr. David Tam and a panel of hospital representatives will present updates and answer questions.
The town hall will be broadcast on the hospital’s Facebook page. Or, call (415) 466-7000 and use the PIN 3329845#. The secondary number is (760) 699-0393, with the PIN 3816759748#.
Legislation
Congressional Democrats’ new relief package aims to provide nearly $1 trillion for state and local governments, plus money for coronavirus testing, hazard pay for essential workers and checks of as much as $6,000 for families, according to a CNN report.
Democratic National Convention alternatives
Virtual voting is one of the alternative methods being considered by those organizing the Democratic National Convention, in case the event, scheduled for August, isn’t held as planned.
The convention could be held as it is traditionally, but will likely have modifications, CNN reported.
National Day of Prayer declared
President Donald Trump declared May 7 National Day of Prayer, “as our nation combats the coronavirus.”
“During the past weeks and months, our heads have bowed at places outside of our typical houses of worship, whispering in silent solitude for God to renew our spirit and carry us through unforeseen and seemingly unbearable hardships. … In the midst of these trying and unprecedented times, we are reminded that just as those before us turned to God in their darkest hours, so must we seek his wisdom, strength and healing hand,” the announcement issued by the White House stated.