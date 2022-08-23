The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reported this week that the seven-day average of new positive COVID-19 cases has declined since the previous monthly update in July. However, COVID-19 is still circulating in the community, and at higher levels in some counties. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC’s) COVID-19 Community Levels data tracker, which was last updated on Aug. 11, case levels in Kent and Sussex counties are considered high, while case levels in New Castle County are listed as medium.
Additionally, the CDC has updated its COVID-19 guidelines related to isolation and quarantine. Delaware public health officials have met with community leaders to discuss the changes and considered the concerns of the community as public health adjusts to the new guidelines presented by the CDC.
The CDC indicated its updates were a result of information learned as the pandemic has evolved. The agency indicates that several factors have led to increased levels of overall protection against the virus, including high levels of vaccination (the majority of Americans have at least one dose of the vaccines), as well as infection-induced immunity, the availability of COVID treatments and prevention tools, such as masking.
There were no changes to guidelines regarding isolation (staying home for five days if you test positive for COVID), except to offer an early end to masking during the second five days after leaving isolation. Those who wish to end mask use early (essentially on Day 8), will need to take two antigen tests, 48 hours apart, with the first test being on Day 6. If both tests come back negative, they can discontinue masking on Day 8. If either test comes back positive, they should continue masking.
Those who are a close contact of someone with COVID-19 must mask for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status, as it can take up to 10 days after exposure to become positive for COVID-19, but they are no longer being asked to quarantine (stay home) if they are not up-to-date with vaccines. The updated guidance also places additional emphasis on improving ventilation in indoor spaces.
Delaware-specific data, comparing the January 2022 surge to now, supports the rationale leading to the updated guidance, officials said. At its peak on Jan. 11, DPH reported a seven-day daily average of 3,339.4 new positive cases. This week, DPH reported a seven-day daily average of 279.4 COVID-19 cases.
Delawareans are being urged to continue safe practices, such as masking in crowded indoor spaces, isolating themselves when feeling sick, getting vaccinated, testing and following the CDC’s guidelines if they have a positive test result.
The latest data was reported on Delaware’s My Health Community data portal on Thursday, Aug. 18.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations:
• Total positive cases since March 11, 2020 — 299,822 (Case and testing data are based on reporting of lab-confirmed COVID-19 tests only. The number of COVID-19 cases in the community is higher than what is reported because of the use of at-home test kits.)
• Seven-day daily average of new positive cases — 279.4, a decrease of 27.3 average new positive cases reported since July 15.
• Seven-day daily average for the percentage of total positive tests — 18.4 percentage points, an increase of 0.9 percentage points reported since July 15.
• Hospitalizations — 172 current hospitalizations; critically ill, 16; and
• Total COVID-19 deaths — 3,036, an increase of 28 since last month.
Vaccine updates
The Novavax vaccine is now available in Delaware, including at DPH clinics. In July, the FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Novavax. It is considered a protein subunit vaccine type and is similar to currently approved vaccines for Hepatitis B and whooping cough (pertussis). Novavax is recommended for people 18 or older, and is offered in a two-dose series, given at least three weeks apart. It is not yet recommended as a booster, or recommended to mix and match with other vaccines. To find a Novavax vaccine, visit vaccines.gov and search for Novavax.
While like the flu vaccine, COVID-19 vaccines may not prevent all infection, they still prevent some and are considered primarily responsible for preventing hospitalizations and deaths. Both hospitalizations and deaths are significantly lower than in the beginning of the pandemic, prior to vaccine availability, officials noted. The latest information from the CDC indicated that a bivalent booster, designed to protect against both the original strain of COVID-19 and Omicron-specific variant strains, may be available by mid-September.
Current information, which is subject to change, is that this is a booster that will only be available to those who have completed their primary series. Initially, it is also not believed to be authorized for use in children younger than 12. DPH encouraged individuals who have not completed their primary series (gotten both doses of a two-dose vaccine) to do so now, and for parents who may have been waiting to vaccinate their children using the currently available vaccine options.
DPH has begun reaching out to enrolled vaccine providers to place pre-orders for the vaccine so they are ready for shipment once the FDA issues an EUA for the bivalent booster, they said.
The latest COVID-19 vaccine data for Delaware is from Thursday, Aug. 18.
COVID-19 vaccinations:
• Total number of doses administered in Delaware — 1,882,646;
• Percentage of Delawareans 5+ who are fully vaccinated (CDC data) — 74.8 percent;
• Percentage of Delawareans 12+ who are fully vaccinated (CDC data) — 79 percent;
• Percentage of Delawareans 18+ who are fully vaccinated (CDC data) — 80.5 percent; and
• Percent of Delawareans who are fully vaccinated (CDC data) — 70.7 percent.
All qualifying Delawareans should get vaccinated, officials said. For a location nearby, visit de.gov/getmyvaccine. Delaware’s latest COVID-19 vaccination statistics can be found under the Vaccine Tracker dashboard at de.gov/healthycommunity.
COVID-19 case vaccination status report
Reports capture a weekly breakdown of non-boosted cases, deaths and hospitalizations for the time frame of Aug 8-14.
• Total non-boosted cases, 1,384;
• Total cases, 2,068;
• Percent of non-boosted cases, 67 percent;
• Total non-boosted hospitalized cases, 147;
• Total hospitalized cases, 205;
• Percent of non-boosted cases, 71 percent;
• Total non-boosted deaths, 0;
• Total COVID-19 deaths, 0;
• Percent of non-boosted deaths, 0.
Long-term care statistics
As of Thursday, Aug. 18, there have been a total of 4,359 positive COVID-19 cases involving long-term care residents, and 971 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.
Resources
Individuals with general questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email delaware211@uwde.org. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Medical-related questions regarding testing, symptoms and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.