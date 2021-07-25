As the number of cases of the coronavirus increases in Delaware, the Division of Public Health is offering vaccinations at the Delaware State Fair through Saturday, July 31, with the Pfizer vaccine available for those 12 or older, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 or older.
Vaccines will be given in the Delaware Building (across from the M&T grandstand) from 2 to 8 p.m. daily.
The Delaware Division of Public Health is reporting the seven-day average for positive coronavirus tests was 2.5 percent at the end of last week, an increase from 1.8 percent as of Tuesday, July 13. This is the fourth consecutive week there has been an increase. The seven-day average of new positive cases rose to 49.9 as of Thursday, July 22.
As of July 22, 1,698 Delaware residents had died from complications from the virus, with one new death reported in the past week. That victim had not been fully vaccinated, officials noted.
In Sussex County, 502 people have died, and 847 of the dead were from New Castle County and 349 were from Kent County. Those who had died have ranged from 5 to 104 years old. Among them, 850 were female and 848 were male.
Since statistics started being recorded at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 110,638 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Delaware.
According to information from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), as of July 22, 71.6 percent of Delaware residents 18 or older had received at least one dose of a vaccine to protect against the coronavirus. As of July 22, 1,044,737 doses had been administered statewide. Among those 12 or older, 521,097 had received at least one dose and 465,378 were fully vaccinated. See de.gov/healthycommunity for more information.
“Vaccines are the best protection we have against COVID-19 and circulating variants. For the latest information the COVID-19 vaccine and the vaccination rollout in Delaware, visit de.gov/covidvaccine,” according to Division of Public Health officials.
Variants reported include 975 cases of the United Kingdom variant, 324 of one strain of the New York variant, 59 of the Brazil variant and 31 of the India variant.
The Delaware Public Health Laboratory has sequenced 3,363 specimens for variant strains. Cases include 1,157 adults ranging from 18 to 98, as well as 256 younger than 18. Among them, 168 were from Sussex County, 1,064 from New Castle County and 181 were from Kent County.
“The science is clear that the vaccines are extremely safe and effective even against variants and Delawareans who are fully vaccinated have significant protection from COVID-19 infection and serious illness. We would encourage all Delawareans to get vaccinated,” officials said. For information on getting vaccinated, visit de.gov/getmyvaccine.
“Vaccination significantly reduces the chance of developing COVID-19 or becoming seriously ill from it. To date, 465,378 Delawareans have been fully vaccinated. Of those, there have been 518 breakthrough cases of COVID-19, one-tenth of 1 percent," they noted.
“A breakthrough case is defined as testing positive for COVID-19 after an individual has been fully vaccinated for two weeks or more, although it does not mean that the infection actually occurred after vaccination."
Of the reported breakthrough cases, 22 involved hospitalizations and eight individuals passed away, although that does not necessarily mean COVID was the cause of death.
“Breakthrough cases are extremely rare, and the science is clear. The best way to prevent serious illness from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated,” officials said.