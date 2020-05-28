As he announced Phase I of Delaware’s economy will kick off for Monday, June 1, Gov. John Carney said he feels comfortable with the decision, especially since there has been good compliance with restrictions including wearing masks on the boardwalk.
Included in Phase I is lifting of the ban on short-term lodging rentals and the 14-day quarantine required of those coming into the state.
Retail shops, restaurants and other businesses may open at 30 percent of the capacity set by the fire marshal’s office and outdoor gatherings can include up to 250 people as of June 1, but cloth face coverings must be worn, and everyone must remain at least 6 feet apart.
Gatherings of more than 250 people will not be permitted during Phase I, but anyone interested in organizing one can apply to the Delaware Division of Small Business seven days before the event.
The stay-at-home is lifted as of June 1, but Carney still cautioned against unnecessary outings and gatherings.
Asked by a news reporter if lifting these restrictions was giving in to demands of the business community, Carney said he feels like “a referee of some sort.”
“It’s not just me. We are all thinking through this and trying to balance out those very important imperatives, the economic one and the health ones.
“We’re not ignoring public health. In fact, we’re looking at all the indicators,” he said, referring to testing and how the number of hospitalization rates are decreasing, “meaning the disease is not as severe for those folks for whatever reason.”
“That gives you a level of comfort that you can start to move to open the economy and not risk the health of the folks in the communities,” he said.
“We are where we are because Delawareans listened and stayed home. While we are slowly reopening our economy, it’s critical that Delawareans not rush out and undo all the hard work they’ve done to get us to this point. Let’s continue to be cautious and responsible as we ease our way into this new normal,” he said.
Later this week, details about summer school programs and summer camps will be released.
“We want visitors to enjoy Delaware, our world-class beaches and restaurants, but it’s important that everyone remember that COVID-19 is still very much active in Delaware,” Carney said.
“Delawareans who visited our beaches this past weekend acted responsibly, taking basic precautions to protect their families and their neighbors. Thank you. We all need to continue taking steps to protect our most vulnerable. Those steps aren’t complicated. Wash your hands frequently. Maintain distance between yourself and others. Wear a face covering when you’re in a public setting. Don’t let up,” he said.
“Delawareans do think of themselves as a state of neighbors and do treat one another as neighbors and are conscious of the fact that their actions affect each other,” the governor said.
Carney called Memorial Day “a day to feel good about the progress we’ve made in Delaware.”
Responsible behavior reflects an awareness of the importance of remaining diligent in the fight against the virus, which remains a threat, he said, issuing a reminder that in the past three months, more Americans died from COVID-19 than died in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined, taking “a tremendous toll across our country and in Delaware.”
“Let’s continue to follow the public health guidance and continue to keep our neighbors safe.
“We’re not out of this yet. We don’t have a vaccine or a treatment for COVID-19 yet so let’s follow that public guidance,” Carney said.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those Delawareans and their families who have died as a result of COVID-19” and everyone who made sacrifices.
“We know the toll has been great for many. We understand how difficult it has been for folks to stay at home and the stress it causes. We want to thank everyone for leaning into that and looking after your neighbor,” he said.
Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Health, who was with Carney at the press briefing, said some employees have a higher risk of contracting the virus, so guidelines, based on the CDC and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are at de.gov/coronavirus under “Resources for businesses.”
“We’re advising employers to coordinate with us,” she said.
Rattay said OSHA categorized employee risk into very high, high, medium and lower.
The very high-risk category includes employees in the health care field and laboratories and funeral directors.
At high risk are first responders, police, fire fighters, emergency medical personnel and medical transport employees.
In the medium risk category are those exposed to others in public and having brief encounters at less than six feet apart, including food establishment employees, cosmetology staff members, child care workers, those in manufacturing and high-volume retail and correctional staff.
At lower risk are office and industrial facility workers who do not have frequent close contact with coworkers, customers or the public.
Employers can provide testing for their workers or find more options and information at pixel.labcorp.com/covid-19.
Rattay said employers should allow employees to work from home if possible.
If they must go to work, staff should monitor for symptoms daily, require face masks and hand washing, make hand sanitizer available and disinfect frequently touched surfaces every 15 minutes to two hours.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said from May 16 to June 2, there has been testing in all parts of the state. The amount has doubled during the past two weeks, he said, with additional sites being scheduled and posted at coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing.
He announced the Business to Business Toolkit, at de.gov/coronavirus, offering detailed information about how businesses can help each other and be sure they all have necessary supplies.
Carney, answering questions from news reporters, said managing the virus will become more difficult as the weather gets warmer and crowds increase.
He said as he made decisions about reopening, he carefully considered both the economic impact and health risks.
Before lifting restrictions on churches, he had some legislators advising him to reduce restrictions and others pushing for them to remain in place to protect vulnerable populations who go to church.
All factors were considered, including input from many religious leaders who said they didn’t want to see churches and temples open too soon, the governor said.