Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) on Nov. 9 announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware this week. Testing locations include pop-up and Curative trailer sites, as well as community sites hosted by the Latin American Community Center and Henrietta Johnson Medical Center.
“Testing for COVID-19 is the best way to track the spread of this virus across our state and country. It’s also the way we contain potential outbreaks. Please consider getting a free test — whether you have symptoms or not,” said Carney. “As we approach the holiday season, it’s more important than ever to follow the basic public health measures that we know work to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Avoid gatherings with those outside your household. Keep wearing a mask in public. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Stay vigilant.”
DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and healthcare locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.
Delawareans are also being encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services’ social media accounts (on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) for testing location updates due to inclement weather.
Sussex County pop-up testing locations for the week include:
• Monday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Selbyville Fire Company (30 N. Main St., Selbyville);
• Tuesday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Lewes Fire Department (347 E. Savannah Rd., Lewes);
• Thursday, Nov. 12, 2-5 p.m.: Sussex Central High School (26026 Patriots Way, Georgetown); and
• Friday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Lord Baltimore Elementary School (120 Atlantic Ave., Ocean View).
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social-service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The COVID Alert DE app can be downloaded in the App Store or Google Play. DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.