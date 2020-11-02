Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) have announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware this week. Testing locations include pop-up and Curative trailer sites.
“As we enter the colder months, with Delawareans spending more time indoors, it’s more important than ever to follow the basic public health measures that we know work to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Carney. “Avoid gatherings with those outside your household. Keep wearing a mask in public. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. And consider getting a free COVID-19 test — whether you have symptoms or not. Testing is the best tool we have to track spread of this virus and monitor potential outbreaks.”
DEMA has coordinated community sites this week, in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and healthcare locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.
“In partnership with New Castle County and the Delaware National Guard, we were able to test over 110,000 people in October,” said A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency. “We begin November with over 30 testing sites all around the state to help keep people safe.”
“As positive cases of COVID continue to increase, we strongly encourage community members to take advantage of all testing opportunities available to you,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. ”If you have COVID symptoms, have been exposed to someone with COVID, are planning to spend time with someone who is at high risk for becoming seriously ill from the disease, or have maybe let your guard down or spent time recently too close to others or without your face covering, please get tested.”
Delawareans are being encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for testing location updates due to inclement weather.
Sussex County pop-up testing locations and dates for this week include:
• Monday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bethany Beach town parking lot (210 Garfield Pkwy., next to the Blue Crab).
• Monday, Nov. 2, 2-7 p.m., Laurel Elementary School.
• Tuesday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Delmar Town Hall.
• Wednesday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Blades Fire Company.
• Thursday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Delaware Tech Owens Campus, Georgetown.
• Friday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Woodbridge Middle School, Bridgeville.
• Saturday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Ellendale Fire Company.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Download COVID Alert DE in the App Store or Google Play.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.