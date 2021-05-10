Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) have announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware this week. Testing locations include pop-up and Curative trailer sites, as well as community sites hosted by New Castle County and Henrietta Johnson Medical Center.
“The most important thing we can do to protect ourselves and our loved ones is to get vaccinated,” said Carney. “COVID-19 is still circulating in our communities, but we have the tools to prevent severe illness and hospitalization. Ask your friends and family if they’ve been vaccinated. Talk to your doctor, or look for vaccination clinics in your area.”
DEMA has coordinated community sites this week, in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and healthcare locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations at de.gov/gettested.
Delawareans are being encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services’ social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for testing location updates due to inclement weather.
Sussex County pop-up testing locations this week include:
- Monday, May 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Epworth UM Church (19285 Holland Glade Rd, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com.
- Tuesday, May 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Mount Zion AME Church (18211 Beach Hwy, Ellendale, DE 19941) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com.
- Wednesday, May 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Indian River High School (29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro, DE 19939) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com.
- Thursday, May 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Antioch AME Church (194 Clayton Avenue, Frankford, DE 19945) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com;
- Friday, May 14, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Blades Fire Company (200 E 5th Street, Blades, DE 19973) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com.
- Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Agape Temple International Ministries (40 Schulze Road, Greenwood, DE 19950) Register:delaware.curativeinc.com.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Download COVID Alert DE in the App Store or Google Play. Report a business for COVID-19 non-compliance using this form. DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.