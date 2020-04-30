Within 12 hours of Sussex County Bible Church announcing a food drive, parishioners had pledged enough groceries to fill 100 boxes.
A week later, they handed out basic groceries — including whole chickens — at a curbside food distribution event at American Legion Post 28, Oak Orchard/Riverdale, on Route 24.
“We were just looking for a way to encourage our community … seeking to meet physical and spiritual needs, together,” said the Rev. Duane Smith. “It’s a good opportunity.”
He and the Rev. John Marvel joined the other volunteers in loading “Boxes of Blessing” into cars as people drove into the parking lot or pulled up along Route 24 on Saturday, April 25.
After hosting their drive-in Easter service at the Legion, it seemed like the perfect meeting spot once again, they said.
As a special touch, the boxes included a book and handwritten messages of faith: “Dear neighbor, we hope that this box of the food will be a blessing and an encouragement to you during these challenging times. Praying that you will have strength, hope and peace of God,” wrote one parishioner.
There is no question that people are struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts. Delaware’s State of Emergency closed many businesses and the shelter-in-place rule only allows travel for the essentials.
Anticipating more public need, the Harbeson-based Bible Church will likely redirect their nonessential spending toward their Benevolence Fund. They hope to distribute more food in the future.
“When something like that comes to our country and comes to our society, it’s kind of a wake-up call for us to wake up and consider the fragility of life,” Smith added.
“The Bible says … when we come into times of suffering, face difficulties and trials and death, it’s in one sense an opportunity for us to give thought and consideration to things beyond this, like thoughts of eternity, and thoughts of God … to give consideration to the things that matter.”
Emotionally, it also provides perspective on the challenges for people who are typically homebound. But the sudden transition has been jarring for many people.
As of this week, Sussex County has the highest rate of COVID-19 infection statewide, so social-distancing precautions are expected to remain the rule for several months, even as schools and businesses are permitted to reopen. Currently, gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited.
With a 250-person congregation, “We’re confident we’re not going to meet together in one room for a long time,” Smith said, so he envisions smaller services in the future.
“It’s been quite a challenge” where the church has events and group studies throughout the week, but “we’re making the best of it right now” by meeting via phone or videoconference.
Sermons are broadcast on Facebook and YouTube, with more information posted online at www.sussexbible.com.