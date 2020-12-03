In response to COVID-19 cases increasing, Delaware has implemented new restrictions, including no state permits for parades and encouraging towns to host reverse parades, drive-in tree lightings and contactless Santa visits.
“I think these visits are going to be the Christmas card of 2020: plexiglass between kids and Santa this year,” Jamie Mack, chief of health systems protection at the Delaware Division of Public Health, said during Gov. John Carney’s weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Other restrictions include not allowing more than 100 people in mall food courts, limiting retail areas to 60 percent capacity and limiting bars to table service only, Mack said.
Pool tables, dance floors and other areas in bars will be closed and signs reminding patrons to wear face coverings will be on all tables. Indoor gatherings are limited to 50 people in public places and 10 in private homes, with no exceptions being granted.
Enforcement has continued through the fall, with more than 2,000 on-site compliance checks at community gatherings, businesses and sporting events, he said.
“We are still seeing some issues, so fines and enforcement actions are becoming more common. Since we’ve been doing this so long, we really should be doing better by now. We’re still seeing some very common themes among those we are citing — face coverings, social distancing and capacity,” he said, adding there seems to be an honest effort to wear face coverings, but after nine or 10 months, complacency is more common.
“Some of these businesses, I know they’ve been hit hard. They are trying to do everything they can. Maybe they try to sneak a few more people in the door. We’ve had that happen recently. It ends up snowballing and it just never ends well,” he said.
Carney said according to information his office received, vaccines against the coronavirus will be distributed to states across the country by mid-December.
“That’s the good news. The calvary is on its way. It’s just over the horizon. The bad news is, we are seeing a significant increase in the number of positive cases, probably more than we saw at the beginning,” the governor said.
“We have hit a tough spot here. We have some difficult decisions to make as we try to get the cases of the coronavirus under control and flatten that curve … these decisions are difficult ones and ones that we’ll do our best to take the best advice and come up with the best decisions,” he said.
Dr. Rick Pescatore, chief physician for the Delaware Division of Public Health, said home saliva tests are available and are administered during video chats with health care workers. See de.gov/hometest.
Dr. Rick Hong, medical director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, said the initial round of vaccines, available in mid-December to late December, will be given to first responders, then available to the general public in the spring.
“Given the limited supply of the vaccine, we anticipate the first round is for high-risk workers … we will also be targeting first responders and EMS,” Hong said.
He said there is a new resource, Delaware.gov/covidvaccine, where there are facts for residents and materials for medical providers.
Hong said the effectiveness of the vaccine is more than 90 percent, but there is concern about safety. Although the vaccine “got turned around very quickly, no corners were cut so please don’t let the safety concerns stop you,” he said.
Asked how A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, contracted the coronavirus, Carney said Schall probably came in contact with someone outside his work environment.
“He is very careful. He wears a mask, certainly, when I see him. He is very conscientious of all restrictions … it just goes to show you, frankly, the insidious nature of this virus,” Carney said.
When he was with Schall for press briefings, the men remained at least six feet apart, he said.
Schall, with one of his sons, was tested on Nov. 23 and both tests were negative but on Nov. 25, Schall developed cold symptoms and was tested again, according to a news release.
Asked about complaints from legislators who complain Carney has not kept them informed about decisions made concerning the coronavirus, Carney said everyone is well informed.
“The emergency powers invested in the executive branch are granted to the executive branch through the legislature and the statute,” Carney said, adding some lawmakers think there are too many restrictions on the economy while others would like to see more.
“That is to be expected to a certain extent in a democracy where people have different ideas about just about every issue. We make every effort to keep business sectors appraise, we have regular conference calls with our hospitals and other elected officials. You’re always going to hear that complaint, particularly from legislators whose opinion is not being implemented in some way or another. That is just part of the Democratic process,” he said.
Carney said his family’s Thanksgiving celebration was “like no other” and “much quieter … than when we have 25 or more people join with us around the table.”
“This is an unprecedented time in the history of our nation and the history of our state and requires us to do things that normally would not be the way we do things. We are experiencing now a significant uptick of COVID-19 in our state and we have to take measures to mitigate the spread of the virus,” he said.
At mid-week, there were 36,343 cases statewide including 10,558 in Sussex County, 777 deaths and 40 new hospitalizations, with 246 current and 33 critical.
The percentage of those testing positive was 16.4 percent and there were 523 new cases per day.
By Tuesday, 744,188 people had been tested and 427,250 tests were positive.
Also this week, TidalHealth, formerly Peninsula Regional Health System and based in Salisbury, announced it will become a regional referral site for the administration of Bamlanivimab, a monoclonal antibody produced by Eli Lilly & Co.
Only six hospitals in Maryland are in the first wave of facilities authorized to use the drug, and TidalHealth is the first on the Eastern Shore.