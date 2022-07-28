More than two years after COVID-19 became a household word, questions persist.
What’s different about the new BA.5 variant? When is it time for the next booster shot? Should that booster wait until fall? Should face masks still be worn indoors? Will COVID be around forever?
“It certainly can be confusing for patients and healthcare personnel trying to do the right thing,” Dr. William Chasanov, board certified in internal medicine and infectious disease and director of Clinical Transformation at Beebe Healthcare, told the Coastal Point this week.
“We will be living with COVID the rest of our lives, like the flu. It will be a regular part of our lives, and it will have seasonal variations. It has already become more routine than it was two years ago. We are not seeing the severity of COVID we were seeing when the pandemic began, but we are still seeing people very sick.
“Considering the new variant, some people are going back to wearing face masks indoors,” Chasanov said, adding that it’s a good idea if they are feeling ill or will be around others who are sick.
“Now we have this variant, BA.5, that we are keeping a close eye on. This is the newest variant out there. It kind of gets into the immune system better than the others, so the recommendation is to get all boosters,” Chasanov said.
The Delaware Division of Public Health recently reported that the CDC and White House advisors “urge people not to wait, indicating that getting your booster now will not exclude you from getting one in the fall.”
“It’s better to have all the protection you can get now. … Many people are expressing concerns about getting vaccinated or boosted now, both because of reported lack of effectiveness against the circulating BA.5 variant and the expected updated vaccines in the fall. While the current vaccines may be less effective in preventing infection if you get the BA.5 variant strain, they still offer some level of protection.”
Neither should a booster be avoided because of concern about side effects.
“The purpose of a vaccine is to ramp up our immune system, so if we come in contact with the actual infection — whatever that vaccine is trying to help protect us against — it will ramp up our immune system and we can have the feeling like flu symptoms,” Chasanov said.
Anyone 50 or older, or who is immunocompromised, can get the second booster four months after the initial booster.
Those who are eligible for the first booster now include anyone 5 or older who received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago, 18 and older who received the second dose of Moderna at least five months ago, or 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
The primary vaccines against COVID-19 were manufactured by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, but Moderna or Pfizer is recommended, Chasanov said. Pfizer is looking at reformulating its vaccine to offer additional protection against newer strains, such as BA.5, he said.
“If they do come out with a newer version of the COVID vaccine, there will be upcoming recommendations, but meantime, get a booster if you’re eligible, because the booster still provides a good level of protection from severe illness,” he said.
There have been 289,266 cases of COVID and 3,008 deaths in Delaware since March 2020, the Division of Public Health reported this week.
Chasanov said Delaware is not experiencing a surge in the number of cases.
“Our numbers wax and wane … but I would not declare a surge. We are seeing fluctuations of numbers,” he said.
About 66 percent of test results taken in Delaware in June contained a variant strain and a third had the original strain, the Division of Public Health reported. Of the variants sequenced, about 45 percent were the new BA.5 and BA.2.
So far, 1.9 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Delaware and 70.3 percent of the residents are fully vaccinated, with 74.4 percent of them being 5 or older, 78.6 percent being 12 or older and 80.1 percent being 18 or older.
For vaccination locations, see de.gov/getmyvaccine.
E-mail medical questions about testing and symptoms to DPHCall@delaware.gov or call 211 for answers to general question. Those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text a ZIP code to 898-211, or email to delaware211@uwde.org.