There was promising news about the return of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during a call among governors and White House officials this week.
Governors learned that the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) should have its analysis of the vaccine — the most sought-after of the three vaccines approved in the U.S. — finished and a decision about whether or not to administer it again, ready by the end of the week.
Last week, the CDC recommended a pause on administering the single-dose vaccine after six people who had received it developed rare blood clots. Gov. John Carney, at his Tuesday, April 20, press briefing, said the CDC is expected to announce a decision by Saturday.
If the vaccine becomes available again, those who still need to be vaccinated should feel confident getting it, said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, who was at the press briefing with Carney.
The State and pharmacies have doses of the J&J vaccine on hold and available, she said.
Carney said he was pleased that more than 80 percent of those comprising the most vulnerable population in Delaware have been vaccinated. More than 650,000 vaccines had been administered by Tuesday, with 234,628 Delaware residents fully vaccinated, 47.9 percent of all those 16 or older vaccinated, and 85.4 percent of those 65 or older having received shots.
As of early this week, there was a seven-day average of 370 new cases of the coronavirus in the state, with a 6.1 percent positive test rate, 163 current hospitalizations and 1,603 total deaths statewide from the virus.
On Aug. 16, 2020, there were only 29 hospitalizations from the virus, but that number increased as students went back to college and as friends and family members gathered for the holidays. By Jan. 12, there were 474 hospitalizations. There were 326 on Feb. 1 and 99 on March 9, but the number increased to 163 on April 19.
Rattay said there are currently several areas of geographic concern for the virus in Delaware, with a few in Sussex County and most in New Castle and Kent counties.
Spread is highest in households, and due to social gatherings and events, but not identified in a particular venue.
Concerning variants, Rattay said the UK and two New York variants are most prevalent in Delaware, and both are considered more contagious than the initial strain. The UK variant is generally more severe.
There were 95 cases of the UK variant recently identified, one South Africa variant, three Brazil, 81 of one of the two New York variants and two of the other and six and eight, respectively, of the two California variants.
“These numbers are just a snapshot of the variant level. It’s really just a sample of the testing we do in our lab,” Rattay said, adding that it’s more helpful to look at percentages. This week, the variants made up 52 percent of the coronavirus cases sampled.
“We are not where we were during the winter surge, but we have seen another increase in our case rates — about 20 percent since the previous week. Right now, Delaware is the fifth-highest state for case rates in the country,” Rattay said, emphasizing that this is no time to become complacent. She said face masks must still be worn, distances kept from others, outdoor activities planned in lieu of indoor ones and vaccinations scheduled.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said getting tested remains important. A home antigen test is available and is being shipped to retailers. It should be for sale in the next couple of weeks.
The State administered more than 70,000 vaccines at more than 20 events at Dover International Speedway in Dover, an accomplishment Carney called “an incredible effort.”
Carney said he’s pleased there has been good compliance with mask-wearing, even though some are frustrated they still have to wear them. He, too, said socializing should be done outdoors.
“We have beautiful spaces in our state … good places to go out and get fresh air, but it is really important that we continue to lean into good practices,” he said.
Replying to a question about hospitalizations, Carney said reports of those hospitalized aren’t divided by age, but state officials do know patients who are hospitalized are sicker than patients had been earlier in the pandemic.
Asked for an update on breakthrough cases — those occurring after vaccination — Rattay said data is continuing to be analyzed but is not yet available.
Replying to a question about what efforts are being made to be sure minorities are vaccinated Carney said there are several programs, including the Federal Pharmacy Program and community clinics through the Division of Public Health. The repurposing of the Sussex County Bookmobile is among the efforts aimed at bringing vaccination opportunities directly to populations that may not otherwise have access.