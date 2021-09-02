The Delaware Division of Public Health this week reported that there had been 119,852 cases of coronavirus amongst Delaware residents since March 11, 2020. The seven-day average of new positive cases had increased to 378 as of Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The seven-day average for the percentage of positive tests at mid-week was 7.4 percent, a decrease from 7.8 percent as of last week. Also, 220 people were hospitalized with the virus, an increase of 55 from last week. Among those hospitalized with COVID-19, 40 were critically ill, an increase of 11 from last week.
A total of 1,880 Delaware residents have died from the virus, with more than two dozen deaths in the past week. They ranged from younger than 5 to 104 years old. Among them, 952 were female and 928 were male, with 557 from Sussex County.
The Food & Drug Administration recently announced approval of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those 16 or older. This is the first of the three available vaccines to receive official full approval from the FDA. Previously, the vaccine was distributed under emergency-use authorization only.
“This Pfizer vaccine has since been subject to an exhaustive independent review by FDA scientists including an additional eight months of safety data and follow-up with vaccine recipients, leading to approval,” according to a news release from the Division of Public Health.
The vaccine is available under emergency-use authorization for those 12 to 15 years old, and now as a third dose for the immunocompromised.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) early this week, 75.6 percent of Delaware residents 18 or older had received at least one dose of the vaccine. As of Wednesday, 1,116,666 doses had been administered to Delaware residents, with 496,487 Delaware residents have been fully vaccinated. As of Friday, Aug. 27, there had been 1,544 breakthrough cases among those who were fully vaccinated, or .31 percent.
As cases increase, Beebe Healthcare has changed its visitation policy to now allow one well visitor per patient during visiting hours. That visitor is not permitted to rotate during the day. That includes patients at the Lewes and South Coastal emergency departments and Beebe Medical Group offices.
No visitors will be permitted to see patients who have the coronavirus or are suspected of having the virus, except for special circumstances. Additional considerations will be made for labor-and-delivery, surgery patients and end-of-life patients. Pediatric patients may have two well parents or caregivers.
Visitors must remain with the patient to limit movement throughout the hospital and could be asked to leave if the care team deems it necessary. Clergy and pastoral visitors do not count toward the limit.
Face coverings are required at all Beebe sites. Visitors will also be asked screening questions, have their temperature taken, see visual cues reminding of the importance of staying safe distances from others and be asked to call the hospital upon arrival.
As of Aug. 6, TidalHealth in Salisbury, Md., announced that visitation would not be allowed for at least the following seven days and until further notice, except for end-of-life visitation or disabled people who need a support person.
Masks are required at all TidalHealth facilities, but gaiters and bandanas are not permitted to be used as masks.
For outpatient surgeries, one person may remain with the patient, but only until the patient is taken into surgery. One person will be permitted with the patient during diagnostic imaging and testing.
“We encourage loved ones to stay in touch with family members via phone, FaceTime and other electronic means. E-cards are available on our website at https://www.tidalhealth.org/medical-care/support-services/send-e-card. We encourage everyone to be vaccinated. It is the best way to prevent the spread and to reduce hospitalization,” a TidalHealth news release stated.
Also this week, in neighboring Worcester County, Md., it was announced masks will be required in all schools — a change from the original plan, made after a Maryland State Board of Education meeting last week during which the board put an emergency regulation into effect that requires masks for students, teachers and all staff.
Superintendent of Schools Lou Taylor, in a statement, said school children who were wearing masks while 3 feet or more away from another student who is infected with the coronavirus will not be required to quarantine unless they start to have symptoms.
Taylor said that was good news for educators who don’t want to see the school year, and attendance, disrupted.
All Delaware K-12 schools have masks mandates in place for the new school year.