Gov. John Carney will receive his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the state's vaccination event at Dover International Speedway today, Sunday, March 28.
He is scheduled to get the shot at 1:45 p.m.During recent, weekly press briefings, Carney, 64 and the 74th governor of Delaware, who has been in office since 2017, has said he would wait his turn for the shot, allowing frontline workers to be inoculated first.
The Delaware Public Health Laboratory has sequenced 1,152 specimens for COVID-19 variant strains, including 92 within the past week, the press release stated, adding virus mutation is common and the public health approach and treatments are not different. However, as the varients may be more contagious, it is even more important to remain vigilant and continue wearing masks, washing hands and avoiding gatherings.
For more information about variants, see https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/variant-surveillance/variant-info.html.
Anyone ill with fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, congestion or runny nose without a known cause such as allergies, abdominal pain or loss appetite should contact a primary care provider. Those who are sick and need essential supplies should ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy for them.
Delawarean residents 8 or older are encouraged to download COVID Alert DE, Delaware’s free exposure notification app. Download on the App Store or Google Play.
For general questions about COVID-19, call Delaware 2-1-1.
Those with complaints about violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business is violating restrictions can see HSPContact@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen can see COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.