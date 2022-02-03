An upbeat and optimistic Gov. John Carney said Delaware is “on the downside curve” when it comes to cases of the coronavirus, but he cautioned that the numbers are still too high and again urged people to get vaccinations and boosters.
At his Tuesday, Feb. 1, press briefing, Carney thanked those who are complying with the state’s indoor mask mandate and said masks will continue to be required in schools.
As of early this week, there were 881.4 new cases of the coronavirus on a seven-day average, 17.5 percent positive tests, 2,544 total deaths and 400 current hospitalizations, with 39 people in critical condition. That’s compared to 759 hospitalizations on Jan. 12.
Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, who was with Carney at the press briefing, said new studies have emphasized the importance of booster shots.
“Delaware ranks 26th among all states for booster uptake. We know we can do better, so we are trying to understand why booster rates are low here and nationally,” Rattay said, adding that the comparatively low number of people who have gotten booster shots is impeded by confusion about eligibility for boosters, when they can be scheduled and misunderstandings about effectiveness.
Emphasizing that boosters are necessary, she said Pfizer and Moderna — two of the companies that make the vaccine — had completed studies and found vaccines lost effectiveness after about five months. Getting booster shots not only returns the level of protection offered after the original vaccine but increases it up to 100 percent.
She quoted another study indicating the Moderna booster allows the body to develop 37 times the number of antibodies of the primary vaccination series and Pfizer’s booster increases it up to 25 times.
Rattay said those who received boosters were less likely to have tested positive than those who received only two doses of the vaccine. Those with a compromised immune system went from having 69 percent protection to having 88 percent protection after a booster shot.
Tuesday afternoon, the CDC released a study of those 18 or older, and indicated hospitalizations were 23 times higher among those who had not received a booster, Rattay said.
She said everyone 12 or older is eligible for a booster, as long as it has been at least five months since the last Moderna or Pfizer vaccination or two months since the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccination. Those 12 to 17 years old can only get a Pfizer booster.
Those who have had the coronavirus but still need a vaccination or booster should get a vaccination after 10 days, once fever and other symptoms have ended.
“Don’t wait any longer than you need to get up-to-date with your vaccine,” she advised.
To determine where boosters are available, see de.gov/getmyvaccine, or send a text to getvax and three locations will be texted back in minutes.
Rattay said indications are that coronavirus cases appear to be rapidly decreasing.
The state has reportedly been testing 8,000 people per day, with results are ready in three to five days, but before Christmas, results were returned in 12 hours. Asked what changes will be made to expedite test results, Carney explained that the State is limited by the labs that process tests, as well as the number of tests given. Rattay said the current turnaround time is about 24 hours.
Asked whether hospitals are out of crisis mode, Carney said those determinations should be made by hospital officials and that even with a decrease in COVID patients, hospitals are still over capacity. He said state officials would talk to hospital officials and get an up-to-date report.