As the number of deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic reached 332 in Delaware on Memorial Day, including 126 from Sussex County, Gov. John Carney offered assurance that there has been success in reducing the number of cases, and issued a reminder to remain diligent.
“We have been successful in pushing down, flattening the curve, as the scientists say,” Carney said, as he presented a 30-minute press briefing and answered a few questions from reporters.
“We shouldn’t allow all that sacrifice to go to waste now. We should lean into it more now. We should not become complacent. We should recognize the new way is different from the old way, but we should enjoy ourselves,” Carney said, casual in a blue button-down shirt with open collar.
He spoke from behind a podium from 1:30 to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 25, at the DNREC Lewes Field Facility in Lewes.
“Summer time is usually the time to get together with family. Maybe this year it will be time to spend some time alone,” Carney said, with a slight laugh.
He also remembered “in a solemn way” veterans who died in the line of duty, and are honored every year on Memorial Day, and compared their battles to the fight against the coronavirus that has killed about 100,000 people in America.
“As we approach this next week, as we move into the official Phase I of this war, this battle, it is with some confidence. We are going to do the same as we move into June. We are using June to gradually reopen so the July Fourth weekend isn’t a big flood of folks coming here.
“We want them to come. Folks are going to want to come and we want them to come safely. We just want to warm up safely so everybody is safe and it doesn’t create a wider spread of the invisible enemy, which is still among us,” Carney said.
He has heard from the business community and residents and understands the pain and financial loss closures and restrictions have caused since mid-March. It’s important those affected know decisions have been made in consultation with health and other experts, members of the faith community and “everyone who wants to protect public safety, and the most vulnerable among us,” he said.
As he devotedly does during press briefings, he mentioned his 89-year-old mother and said she is ready to see an end to sheltering in place, and is especially eager to again attend morning Mass at her church in Wilmington.